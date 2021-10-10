Why was Squid Game banned on Instagram?

Instagram banned Twitch streamer Lydia Ellery's account, with the username @squidgame, on October 7 without any warning. The issue came to light when the streamer posted a tweet informing fans that she couldn't use her account anymore.

According to her, the ban might have occurred because of Netflix's popular show Squid Game's fans. Her tweets suggested they might have mass reported her account or tried hacking into her to get the username.

However, days later, her Instagram account was finally lifted from the ban with the help of the Twitch, Reddit, and Twitter communities.

Here's why Squid Game was banned from Instagram

On October 7, Twitch streamer Lydia Ellery, with Instagram username @SquidGame, woke up surprised. Facebook-owned Instagram banned her account without any notice. While the popularity of Squid Game might have skyrocketed due to Netflix, Ellery has been the original ‘Squid Game.’ At least since 2014.

The streamer uploaded a tweet thinking aloud about why her account, @SquidGame, which was created years before the show's release, was banned. According to her, it might have been the show's fans mass reporting or hacking her account.

Lydia @SquidGaming Ermm I think so many people have been trying to log into my account or reporting it (squidgame) that instagram have banned me. Very not cool. Ermm I think so many people have been trying to log into my account or reporting it (squidgame) that instagram have banned me. Very not cool.

It seems that the fans wanted Netflix and the show to have Ellery’s simple username. But for her, it's not just a username but an entire career she's had with the name, working hard, and building a loyal fanbase.

Screenshot of one of Lydia's post comments (Image via Gameriz/Lydia Twitter account)

She also stated that she has applied for it to be reviewed, but she'll have to wait 24 hours. Later, as she took the No. 1 spot on Reddit's first page, she revealed that she was "being inundated" with countless messages from fans.

Lydia @SquidGaming Thank you so much for all the retweets, Reddit comments and for tagging Instagram - my instagram account has just been unbanned!

Not sure what to do about my SquidGame name and it being reported/inundated with messages, but hopefully this won't happen again! Thank you so much for all the retweets, Reddit comments and for tagging Instagram - my instagram account has just been unbanned!

Not sure what to do about my SquidGame name and it being reported/inundated with messages, but hopefully this won't happen again!

But the loyal 42.2k followers on Twitch and 44.8k on Instagram weren't going to back down and not help their favourite streamer. They quote-retweeted, tagged Instagram and a lot more to help the streamer get her account back.

Some fans even urged her to slam Netflix and the Squid Game's production team in a lawsuit. Others looked at the silver lining, asking her to use the situation to gain exposure.

On October 9, she announced that her account was finally unbanned. Many fans, as expected, celebrated her tweet. Some gave her suggestions to tighten up security. Others felt relieved she finally got it back, and some motivated her to keep fighting for her handle.

Squiddy @iBallisticSquid @SquidGaming Sucks that it's happening to you! Dig your heels in deep & fight for the squid name! 😁 @SquidGaming Sucks that it's happening to you! Dig your heels in deep & fight for the squid name! 😁

Eclipse Projectile @TPEclipse @SquidGaming Really happy that you've got your Instagram back! As for the name, I say let it be. The storm will settle. @SquidGaming Really happy that you've got your Instagram back! As for the name, I say let it be. The storm will settle.

Gammaran The Glorious @Gammarans_Glory @SquidGaming Can you turn off messages from non-mutuals? Or set up extra security due to the actually increased risk of hacking? There HAS to be some internal program they have to prevent such a thing. @SquidGaming Can you turn off messages from non-mutuals? Or set up extra security due to the actually increased risk of hacking? There HAS to be some internal program they have to prevent such a thing.

Also Read

Luke Mears @Serum_Lake @SquidGaming If you can, change the email and password combination that you use to something unique, but keep that handle. It’s yours, you deserve it and this craziness will eventually die down (until Squidgame season 2…) @SquidGaming If you can, change the email and password combination that you use to something unique, but keep that handle. It’s yours, you deserve it and this craziness will eventually die down (until Squidgame season 2…)

As Ellery said, it was a brutal 72 hours for her. Being rattled for losing an account that is the foundation of one's entire career due to Netflix's Squid Game's success is upsetting. But the ban has also opened up another discussion on Instagram's rules and regulations policies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar