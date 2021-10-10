Why was Squid Game banned on Instagram?

Instagram banned Twitch streamer Lydia Ellery's account, with the username @squidgame, on October 7 without any warning. The issue came to light when the streamer posted a tweet informing fans that she couldn't use her account anymore.
According to her, the ban might have occurred because of Netflix's popular show Squid Game's fans. Her tweets suggested they might have mass reported her account or tried hacking into her to get the username.
However, days later, her Instagram account was finally lifted from the ban with the help of the Twitch, Reddit, and Twitter communities.
Here's why Squid Game was banned from Instagram
On October 7, Twitch streamer Lydia Ellery, with Instagram username @SquidGame, woke up surprised. Facebook-owned Instagram banned her account without any notice. While the popularity of Squid Game might have skyrocketed due to Netflix, Ellery has been the original ‘Squid Game.’ At least since 2014.
The streamer uploaded a tweet thinking aloud about why her account, @SquidGame, which was created years before the show's release, was banned. According to her, it might have been the show's fans mass reporting or hacking her account.
It seems that the fans wanted Netflix and the show to have Ellery’s simple username. But for her, it's not just a username but an entire career she's had with the name, working hard, and building a loyal fanbase.
She also stated that she has applied for it to be reviewed, but she'll have to wait 24 hours. Later, as she took the No. 1 spot on Reddit's first page, she revealed that she was "being inundated" with countless messages from fans.
But the loyal 42.2k followers on Twitch and 44.8k on Instagram weren't going to back down and not help their favourite streamer. They quote-retweeted, tagged Instagram and a lot more to help the streamer get her account back.
Some fans even urged her to slam Netflix and the Squid Game's production team in a lawsuit. Others looked at the silver lining, asking her to use the situation to gain exposure.
On October 9, she announced that her account was finally unbanned. Many fans, as expected, celebrated her tweet. Some gave her suggestions to tighten up security. Others felt relieved she finally got it back, and some motivated her to keep fighting for her handle.
As Ellery said, it was a brutal 72 hours for her. Being rattled for losing an account that is the foundation of one's entire career due to Netflix's Squid Game's success is upsetting. But the ban has also opened up another discussion on Instagram's rules and regulations policies.