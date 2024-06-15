The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 710th edition are now available. As always, this online puzzle game features five questions, and fans must wield extensive knowledge regarding LoL champions to decipher them correctly. Answering all five questions will allow them to preserve their streak. With that in mind, here's the quote puzzle featured on the June 16 LoLdle:
"You wanna see how to disarm a bomb?"
Senna, Ziggs, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 710th edition (June 16, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for its June 16, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Senna
- Quote: Ziggs
- Ability: Rell, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: LeBlanc
- Splash art: Aatrox; Bonus: Odyssey Aatrox
Senna is the answer to LoLdle's classic puzzle. Recently, she has been considered one of the strongest ADCs among LoL pros. Moving on, the quote puzzle mentions "bomb," which resonates with Ziggs' name.
The ability puzzle showcases Rell's Q (Shattering Strike) ability, while the emoji puzzle features LeBlanc's icons. Lastly, Aatrox's ever-popular splash art, Odyssey, is a straightforward answer.
Read more: LoL patch 14.12 notes
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 709 (June 15): Master Yi, Viego, Zac, Gwen, Udyr
- LoLdle 708 (June 14): Sylas, Lux, Twisted Fate, Morgana, Miss Fortune
- LoLdle 707 (June 13): Darius, Galio, Renata Glasc, Teemo, Nocturne
- LoLdle 706 (June 12): Swain, Anivia, Lucian, Karma, Ashe
- LoLdle 705 (June 11): Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf
- LoLdle 704 (June 10): Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali
- LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah
- LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna
- LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki
- LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi
- LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell
- LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani
- LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
The answers to the 711th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 17, 2024.