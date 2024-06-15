The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 710th edition are now available. As always, this online puzzle game features five questions, and fans must wield extensive knowledge regarding LoL champions to decipher them correctly. Answering all five questions will allow them to preserve their streak. With that in mind, here's the quote puzzle featured on the June 16 LoLdle:

"You wanna see how to disarm a bomb?"

Senna, Ziggs, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 710th edition (June 16, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for its June 16, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Senna

: Senna Quote : Ziggs

: Ziggs Ability : Rell, Bonus : Q

: Rell, : Q Emoji : LeBlanc

: LeBlanc Splash art: Aatrox; Bonus: Odyssey Aatrox

Senna is the answer to LoLdle's classic puzzle. Recently, she has been considered one of the strongest ADCs among LoL pros. Moving on, the quote puzzle mentions "bomb," which resonates with Ziggs' name.

The ability puzzle showcases Rell's Q (Shattering Strike) ability, while the emoji puzzle features LeBlanc's icons. Lastly, Aatrox's ever-popular splash art, Odyssey, is a straightforward answer.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 709 (June 15): Master Yi, Viego, Zac, Gwen, Udyr

Master Yi, Viego, Zac, Gwen, Udyr LoLdle 708 (June 14): Sylas, Lux, Twisted Fate, Morgana, Miss Fortune

Sylas, Lux, Twisted Fate, Morgana, Miss Fortune LoLdle 707 (June 13): Darius, Galio, Renata Glasc, Teemo, Nocturne

Darius, Galio, Renata Glasc, Teemo, Nocturne LoLdle 706 (June 12): Swain, Anivia, Lucian, Karma, Ashe

Swain, Anivia, Lucian, Karma, Ashe LoLdle 705 (June 11): Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf

Nidalee, Taric, Thresh, Samira, Olaf LoLdle 704 (June 10): Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali

Camille, Rell, Nidalee, Blitzcrank, Akali LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah

Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna

Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki

Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi

Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell

Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani

Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

The answers to the 711th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 17, 2024.