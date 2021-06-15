Dota 2 Hero Guide: How to 'Weave' a battle

To win the battle of Dota 2, players must have the perfect plan. Sometimes having the perfect hero in the team helps a lot, especially when the hero can dodge attacks, go in and out of sight in fractions of seconds. Weaver can wrap back in time to negate damage, all while killing enemies with continuous and deadly hits. Deadly yet squishy at the same time, If played well, it can cause a lot of trouble. So without further ado, “Let’s weave a battle.”

A first-hand guide to playing Weaver in Dota 2

Weaver is an agility-based ranged carry hero with abilities. The most valuable thing about Weaver’s ability in Dota 2 is his Ultimate(R). Weaver’s attack damage is quite high as it starts with base damage of 63 and mobility of 275 Movement speed. This can go up depending on the item build. The agility gain of Weaver is also a very important matter that can be manipulated for better performance in a gank.

Mastering the Hero’s Abilities

Weaver is a big nuisance on the battlefield if played right. Coming to its abilities, they range from firepower to evasion to turning back realities all at once.

(Q)The Swarm

Weaver can launch a swarm of 12 young spiders that latch on to any enemy unit, damaging and reducing the armor of the unit until it is killed. With the Aghanim shard upgrade, it also gives the true sight of the attached enemy units. This particular ability gives Weaver the extra edge in battle. The longer the team fight, the lower the enemy armor will be, making it easy for Weaver to slay. Players must try to use their ability at the start of a team fight to tilt the battle in their team’s favor.

(W) Sukuchi

Weaver goes out of vision, becoming invisible, and gains maximum movement speed when this ability is triggered. Covering terrain in a matter of seconds and evading attacks in battle is easy with particular ability. Sukuchi, along with accurate positioning, is the key to playing weaver like a pro in Dota 2. One must know when to use Sukuchi in a fight and when not to. In a long, dragged-out fight, anytime Weaver feels threatened, it can phase out of the battlefield, making a narrow escape.

(E) Geminate attack: Simple yet deadly. This allows Weaver to launch two attacks at a time, with a cooldown of 3 seconds when maxed out. With Hero Talent Level 25, the Weaver can equip itself with an upgraded version of the Geminate attack to launch 3 hits instead of two. Cutting down enemies in Dota 2 is a piece of cake when Weaver decides it is time.

(R) Timelapse: Weaver's ultimate ability allows it to warp back in time to wherever it was in 5 seconds earlier. This also brings Weaver back to the HP and Mana it had 5 seconds ago. This is an extremely important ability which negates any damage. Pro-Weaver players use it as a last resort to get out of a fight. But, Weaver is particularly susceptible to stuns and burst damage in Dota 2.

Item Build

Weaver's items should be balanced and not too aggressive or defensive either. Weaver should always look for the perfect window to strike and negate any damage that may come in the process.

Early Game - Wraith band, Boots, Magic Wand (if needed).

Mid Game - Power treads, Desolator, Linken’s sphere/ Black King Bar.

Late Game - Monkey King Bar, Daedalus, Butterfly/ Skadi

The perfect combination of assault and escape is the key. Never backing down from any fight, Weaver could be deadly if played the right way. Situation wise, the item build may change, but the basics remain the same. Strike and run!

Edited by Gautham Balaji