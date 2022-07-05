“Phenomenal content creator” - YouTube community pays tribute to Minecraft sensation Technoblade

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Alex "Technoblade" passed away at 23 after an extended battle against stage 4 cancer. His tragic passing has prompted an outpouring of heartwarming messages from the YouTube community.
Thousands of fans, followers, internet personalities, and creators posted artwork featuring the Youtuber. Joining the long list of tributes was the streaming platform itself.
Meanwhile, with a heavy heart, One True King co-founder Mizif tweeted:
YouTube remembers Minecraft sensation Technoblade
Technoblade was one of the most popular and beloved Minecraft creators in the streaming industry. On July 1, 2022 in a YouTube video titled "So Long Nerds," his father broke the tragic news of his son's demise to the world. Soon, millions of fans, creators and internet personalities from all over the globe offered their condolences and expressed remorse.
YouTube Gaming's official Twitter account chimed in to pay tribute to the YouTuber. The platform also appreciated the Minecraft sensation's positive energy, which shone through his content.
Minecraft itself honored the creator with a special update on the game's launcher. When loading up the game's update in Java Edition, a pink pig with a royale outfit can be spotted among other characters. For context, Technoblade was known for playing as a pink pig with such an attire.
With that being said, it's certainly clear that the streamer had a huge impact on the Minecraft community.
Meanwhile, ConnorEatsPants, a frequent collaborator with Technoblade, took to his official Twitter handle to write about the Minecraft star's sudden demise. He offered his condolences to the late YouTuber's family and appreciated him wholeheartedly.
Furthermore, popular Minecraft creator Dream also shared a heartwarming post expressing his rage and grief towards the disease that took Techno's life. He also mentioned how the Minecraft sensation inspired, changed and uplifted his life, motivitating him to do better.
Skeppy, another popular YouTuber, prepared an entire YouTube video to pay tribute to his close friend. He further went on to share some of the wholesome experiences he had with Techno and how he finally managed to get an invite to his party.
Ludwig, another prominent YouTube sensation, praised Technoblade for his unparalleled gaming skills and dedication towards content creation.
Thousands of fans shared their condolences with a heavy heart and appreciated the Minecraft streamer for his decade-worth of excellent content. People also talked about how he made everyone happy with his endearing and humourous livestreams along with overall contribution to the community.
With all the fanarts, comments, in-game tributes, tweets, dedicated videos and his own legacy of YouTube content, Technoblade has cemented his position in the streaming space. The Minecraft legend has left a longstanding legacy that will live on forever in the hearts of millions of people.