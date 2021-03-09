YouTuber Bobby Plays reveals all the Legendary, Mythic, and Battle Pass weapons coming to COD Mobile Season 2

Season 2 of COD Mobile is set to release soon, and fans seem to be over the moon about all the new weapons, operators, and various blueprints that will be coming in the new Battle Pass Season 2 - Day of Reckoning.

Bobby Plays is a prominent YouTuber who generally makes videos on COD Mobile. Recently, he shared a number of weapon blueprints: all the legendary and mythic blueprints of weapons in the upcoming season via sources from data miners like Dataminers Hole and dogebeanie.

This article sheds light on some of the leaked items shared by Bobby Plays and another YouTuber Zenix on their respective YouTube channels.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs. COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021?

Legendary, Mythic, and Battle Pass weapons of COD Mobile Season 2 revealed

Advertisement

As always, apart from weapon blueprints and the addition of new weapons, players will also find new operators in the game.

Here are some of the weapons that YouTubers Bobby Plays and Zenix shared in their videos, including Legendary and Mythic blueprints:

AS Val weapon blueprint (Image via Bobby Plays/YouTube)

AS-Val (Mythic blueprint)

SR-S (Legendary blueprint)

GKS (Legendary blueprint)

Man O War (Legendary blueprint)

HVK-30 (BP blueprint)

KRM-262 (BP blueprint)

KN-44 (Legendary blueprint)

Locus (Animated blueprint)

Locus Blueprint in COD Mobile Season 2 (Image via Bobby Plays/YouTube)

Along with all the new Legendary and Mythic blueprints from the Battle Pass and lucky draws, COD Mobile will also be adding a completely new BR map, a game mode (Gunfight: Sniper), and weapons (AS Val and SP-R 208) in Season 2. In one of its community posts, Activision stated:

Advertisement

"Every other season comes alongside a substantial in-game update. Sometimes that may be an update focused entirely on fixes, improvements, or optimizations, but most of the time, it is a big mixture of those quality-of-life aspects of a patch mixed with new content. That new content can come in the form of obvious things like new maps, perks, items, etc."

Here are the tweets for the new maps and weapons posted by COD Mobile's official Twitter account:

👍🏻 You guessed it... and it's coming!



📦🆕 New multiplayer map, Shipment is in transit and arriving to #CODMobile as a part of Season 2! pic.twitter.com/XMiUEBHh3i — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 5, 2021

#CODMobile Season 2 Weapon - AS VAL pic.twitter.com/gorTfTSka1 — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) March 7, 2021

COD Mobile fans seem to be super excited about the new releases, and hopefully, the new season will be launching in a few days.

Also read: How to play COD Mobile on laptops and PCs using emulators in 2021: A step-by-step guide for beginners