Watch: YouTube rapper Harry Mack uses freestyle to explain rap skills 

YouTube rapper Harry Mack put up a stream on his channel to celebrate reaching two million subscribers. During the upbeat stream, the rapper performed a freestyle to explain a skill he uses in his lyrical delivery.

Mack explained the concept of rhythmic transposition in his freestyle, using the technique while explaining it at the same time. The lessons and freestyle impressed fans.

"I've got lessons for days, so don't doubt it."

Harry Mack explains rhythmic transposition in freestyle

Mack is a YouTube rapper who has risen to prominence in the past few years. His YouTube series Guerilla Bars, as well as collaborations with rappers Kendrick Lamar and Joey Bada$$ have created a lot of opportunities for him.

Recently, Mack reached 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. As a sign of appreciation for his fans, he made a celebratory stream where he shared lessons on different freestyle techniques. Many viewers were thrilled to pick up some new skills from the rapper's lessons, but the one that stood out the most was his third lesson on rhythmic transposition.

In between using YouTube's Super Chat system to receive donations from fans to incorporate different lines into his freestyle, a few fans asked him questions about things like setting up lines and word association. One fan asked what the third lesson would be. He took a moment to think before deciding to teach viewers about rhythmic transposition in the form of a freestyle.

He described the beat as having four parts, using four fingers on one hand to visually represent them while using his index finger from his other hand to keep track of what part of the beat he was on. He also changed up which part of the beat the rhyme would happen at, working his way up from part one all the way to part four.

"You can put the rhyme on a different part of the beat, it makes it slightly harder..."

After finishing his freestyle, he switched to a more analytical tone of voice, explaining the concept of rhythmic transposition in greater detail.

"It comes down to rhythmic transposition and your mastery of being able to shift in and out of various polyrhythmic entities."

Fans appreciated Harry Mack's freestyle skills he demonstrated while explaining the concept, with many saying it was the highlight of the stream.

Fans react to Harry Mack's rhythmic transposition freestyle

During the stream, a viewer asked via Super Chat what freestyle lesson was next after Harry had given a couple of tips. Once he provided his third lesson on rhythmic transposition, fans were ecstatic, saying it was the best part of the stream.

Fans said that Harry Mack's freestyle explanation of rhythmic transposition was too good to have come off the top of his head

The two-million-subscriber celebration stream seemed to be quite the success for Mack, thanks in big part to his impromptu freestyle lessons.

