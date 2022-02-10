Twitch rapper Harry Mack’s on-stream freestyle haiku is one for the ages

Popular Twitch rapper Harry Mack's recent stream produced a freestyle gem when the artist spontaneously came up with a creative haiku that left his viewers in awe of his talent.

Mack was working off prompts given by his Twitch chat when he came across a viewer suggesting a haiku. A haiku is a form of Japanese poetry made of three lines. The lines consist of syllables in the sequence of five, seven and five, respectively.

Harry Mack impressively freestyles a haiku on livestream

During his latest livestream, the multi-talented artist incorporated words from his Twitch chat into his freestyle rap. The pumped-up chat gave random words that the streamer impressively tied up into his rap.

The clip began with Mack rapping on a viewer's comment, asking the streamer to stay hydrated. Fixating on the phrase "hydrated," the rapper expertly created lyrics to match the prompt to the music beat.

"Keep my brain hydrated, I'm the one. Representing from the live crow."

When a viewer suggested a haiku, Mack immediately perked up. Without even missing a beat, he molded his lyrics around the prompt. He began by mentioning the 5-7-5 structure of the haiku.

"Five, seven, five, that's a high crow."

Putting his finger up to count the syllables, Mack then performed the haiku that he came up with right then. The perfect delivery impressed his viewers as he was able to create poetry within moments.

"When I'm on the mic, I go off the beaten path, like a mountain bike."

Wrapping up the haiku bit, Mack moved onto the next prompt, i.e. "dopamine." In an instant, the music beat dropped and Mack changed his pitch to a lower tone. He began the build-up to his next prompt, singing about his rapping abilities and rhyming words in an excellent fashion.

"Flow off the air with flair, dance on these chats like I'm Fred Astaire. Rappers, they claim that they on my level, but really, they're never there."

Maintaining his train of thought, he expertly inculcated the word "dopamine" in the lyrics without a stumble.

"I'm bout' to show the scene. Rappers around the world, now they be knowing me. Flow is clean, ramming that p****, yeah, dopamine."

The clip of his lyrics has gone viral and garnered appreciation from across the internet. Harry Mack has a massive fan following on YouTube. His talents have been recognized by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Ellen DeGeneres, Complex Music, and RedBull Music.

Harry Mack @harrymack

and freestyle It’s always such an honor 🏻 🏻 It’s incredibly dope to be able to represent true rap improv on such a massive platform and I’m beyond grateful. Congrats on 19 epic seasons!! I can’t believe this was the THIRD TIME I got to go on @TheEllenShow and freestyleIt’s always such an honor🏻 It’s incredibly dope to be able to represent true rap improv on such a massive platform and I’m beyond grateful. Congrats on 19 epic seasons!! I can’t believe this was the THIRD TIME I got to go on @TheEllenShow and freestyle 😳 It’s always such an honor 🙏🏻🙏🏻 It’s incredibly dope to be able to represent true rap improv on such a massive platform and I’m beyond grateful. Congrats on 19 epic seasons!!🚀 https://t.co/4GR38Dub4Z

His YouTube videos often feature him meeting strangers on the streets and impressing them with his freestyle skills. Following the same idea that he adopted during his Twitch stream, Mack would ask the individuals to provide him with a random word and he would come up with a rap on the spot.

Fans left in awe of Harry Mack's freestyle skills

As the clip went viral, support for Mack's skills poured in. Redditors were impressed with his ability to produce a sense of seemingly random words and string them together into a rap. Consistent viewers of the rapper were happy to see the recognition given to their streamer.

Harry Mack is a well-liked member of the music community on YouTube and Twitch. He currently has 1.7 million followers on YouTube and often streams on Twitch. He will be beginning his tour across America from February 19, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan