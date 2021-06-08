Youtuber pranks the Internet with fake collab with Minecraft star “Dream”

Recently, YouTuber Liam Bedford “pranked” the internet by faking a McDonald’s collaborative meal with the faceless content creator “Dream.”

McDonald’s regularly creates special collaborative “meals” with famous personalities, and has created such meals with the likes of Travis Scott, pop band BTS, and the popular characters from the TV series “Rick and Morty.” YouTuber Liam Bedford went through elaborate steps to fool the internet into believing that even Dream had been given a custom meal at McDonald’s.

The YouTuber first created a fake marketing campaign for Dream’s McDonald’s custom meal. He made a series of photo advertisements and posted them on a fake “Dream Stan” profile on TikTok, leading to intense speculation among Dream’s community.

Back in February, Liam Bedford had pulled off another Dream-related prank. He put up a non-fiction book titled “What On Earth Is The DSMP?” explaining the “lore” behind Dream’s survival multiplayer Minecraft server, on which a number of popular Minecraft content creators are active.

Regardless, this time, Bedford decided to go one step further and created an elaborate marketing campaign for Dream’s fake McDonald’s meal. He bought a “green-screen” and used a McDonald’s French fry and two spots of ketchup to create Dream’s “smiling face.”

As can be seen in the video, the “meal” in question included French-fries, an unknown burger that Bedford could not decide on, and a green “avocado” dip. The YouTuber also posted two clips unrelated to the fake meal. This included a random Minecraft clip, and another clip featuring George “GeorgeNotFound” Henry Davidson.

Finally, Bedford posted a video advertisement of the McDonald’s meal that he had created. Almost immediately, hundreds of fans began posting on social media talking about Dream’s “custom meal.” As can be seen in the video, most fans were unsure about the authenticity of the marketing campaign, although some were downright excited.

Liam Bedford explained each and every aspect of the “prank” and was actually supportive of YouTubers such as Dream also getting custom McDonald’s meals. Bedford finished with the prank around a week ago, i.e. around about the beginning of June.

