YouTuber Trevor Jacob accused of deliberately crashing plane, loses pilot certificate

Trevor Jacob, a YouTuber with over 130,000 followers uploaded a video back in December titled, “I crashed my plane." In it, the YouTuber dove out of a plane in the Nevada mountains with an alleged engine failure. He left the plane to crash, but the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) did not agree. Ultimately, the FAA required Trevor to relinquish his pilot certificate.

He briefly mentioned it in a recent podcast, but social media doesn’t have a lot of sympathy for him right now.

“I can’t talk about it, per my attorney”: YouTuber Trevor Jacob during April 16 podcast

On April 11, 2022, the Federal Aviation Administration made it clear the pilot’s license of the YouTuber was officially revoked. The letter found its way to the r/aviation subreddit, where a user posted it for everyone to read:

“Your egregious and intentional actions on these dates indicate that you presently lack the degree of care, judgment, and responsibility required of a certificate holder.”

The FAA seemed very suspicious of the incident, citing the YouTuber opening the left-side pilot door before even declaring the engine had failed, and that the pilot did not contact air traffic control about the emergency and did nothing to reverse the situation. According to the authorities, he could have made a safe landing in a variety of places, but he chose to crash the plane and dispose of the wreckage.

Then on April 16, 2022, on the first edition of the Trevor Jacob “Adventured” podcast, he mentioned the topic but offered no details or insight.

“Alright, so addressing the plane situation. I can’t talk about it, per my attorney, but the truth of that situation will come out with time, and I’ll leave that at that. So, I won’t be really talking about that very much.”

While the former Olympian-turned-YouTuber has some followers, a great deal of social media sees it as nothing more than a publicity stunt, and an incredibly dangerous and irresponsible one at that.

Response to Trevor Jacob’s plane crash is not positive

As it turns out, many people thought the stunt was egregious and weren’t shocked at all when Trevor Jacob lost his pilot's license due to this plane crashing stunt.

Many commenters on YouTube thought it was an obvious fake, and felt the pilot was clearly the kind of person who would do something like this for attention, given how it’s all shaken out.

Others openly mocked the content creator, considering all of the GoPros on the plane, gave lists of things they learned from the video, and in general ridiculed him. It was pretty clear that the comments section did not trust the pilot at all.

YouTube commenters want to see a punishment doled out to Trevor Jacob for his recklessness. This stunt could have killed someone who was in the forest he crashed into, and there’s a very real possibility that a higher authority will investigate the matter further.

Trevor Jacob claimed in his recent podcast that he cannot speak about the situation according to his attorney, which makes sense. For now, the pilot has had his license revoked, and many think he did the whole stunt on purpose, just to farm YouTube views.

