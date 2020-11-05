YouTubers react to Corpse Husband's 'incredibly deep' voice ft. Pokimane, MrBeast and more

YouTuber Corpse Husband’s peculiarly deep voice has attracted reactions of all kind from various internet personalities.

Corpse Husband is a mysterious YouTuber, who posts videos about horror stories that are ‘mostly true’. According to his Twitter account, he also makes music sometimes, and has recently been playing Among Us quite a lot as well.

It all began around a month ago, when he featured on a PewDiePie Among Us stream.

Since then, the ‘faceless’ streamer has collaborated with multiple big name personalities, and has been playing Among Us on an everyday basis. This includes streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, MrBeast and Sykkuno. Of course, all of this is despite him not having revealed his face as of yet.

However, his Among Us skills are unparalleled, and the YouTuber has recently teased a ‘reveal’ of sorts. This move also played out to his benefit, as Corpse is now known for his easily identifiable deep voice. Currently, the YouTuber has around 4 million subscribers on the platform.

Some of the biggest YouTubers have reacted to Corpse Husband's unique voice

In the below video, a host of internet personalities react to Corpse’s incredibly deep voice, all in different manners. This includes James Charles, who can be seen talking to him just to hear his voice. Moreover, Moistcr1tikal can be seen talking about Corpse’s Among Us gameplay.

He says that Corpse is terrifying at Among Us, and that his voice creates an aura which other people find very authoritative. According to him, none of the other players ever want to question him, which is obviously a huge advantage when it comes to a game like Among Us.

Other notable personalities like PewDiePiew and MrBeast can also be seen reacting to his voice. MrBeast in particular, said that that he ‘loves’ Corpse, and that the YouTuber has a nice voice.

Other YouTubers had a range of hilarious reactions too. Jacksepticeye had introduced Corpse to a range of YouTubers over the past few weeks, and some of them found Corpse’s voice to be highly suggestive, leading to some hilarious reactions.

What’s more, among the range of personalities who have been stunned to hear the YouTuber’s voice, is American congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who played Among Us with a host of streamers a few weeks back. Needless to say, Corpse Husband has taken over the internet, despite not having revealed his face, and that trend is likely set to continue in the coming weeks.