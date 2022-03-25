How to participate in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel N/R Festival and earn medals

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel N/R Festival has officially begun as the game’s second limited-time event. Players can only use cards that feature a Normal or Rare rarity, completing negating players' collections of Super Rare/Ultra Rare cards.

Running until April 3, 2022, players can unlock a wealth of medals that lead to rewards. Players that are able to build with more common cards will no doubt succeed in this event.

What is the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel N/R Festival?

Not every player has a collection of powerful staples when it comes to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and this particular event could reward those beginning players. It’s also for players who have a major grasp of the game because there will be decks that will definitely stand out in this limited-time meta.

It even has its own Forbidden/Limited List, which does include some Normal and Rare cards that players cannot use. This is either because these cards are too powerful, or they are to stop particular deck concepts.

The first event in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was overrun by self-harm decks, where players would defeat themselves and use that to farm medals. The developers have said they have taken steps to slow down those decks.

YGOMasterDuel @YGOMasterDuel Attention, Master Duelists! The event-exclusive Forbidden/Limited List for the N/R Festival has been published. #YuGiOhMASTERDUEL Attention, Master Duelists! The event-exclusive Forbidden/Limited List for the N/R Festival has been published. #YuGiOhMASTERDUEL https://t.co/QdhFRsXsK7

For players who want to see the ban list in-game, Konami has provided instructions for that. It can be found via the “Forbidden/Limited List” in the submenu. Players can also use the Edit Deck screen on the event page to make sure they aren’t trying to use banned cards.

Players can build decks for this event by going to the home screen and selecting the “N and R Rarity Festival” button, and can also use this to filter out the banned cards. Players will earn medals whether they win or lose but earn double the amount if they create their own decks instead of using the loaner decks Konami offers.

As players unlock medals, they earn rewards as well, with a total of 2300 gems and 20 Legacy Pack Tickets on offer for the duelists taking part in this mode. While the event will run until April 3, 2022, they have until April 5, 2022, to claim their rewards. It’s an exciting event and should challenge players in a whole new way.

Edited by R. Elahi