Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato kit leaks: Abilities, special attack, and ultimate

Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 beta has given players a first look at Komano Manato and his kit. HoYoverse has drip marketed him as a new and upcoming Fire Rupture unit. Early leaks shared by reliable sources, like Hakushin, outline his abilities, special attacks, ultimate, and mindscapes.His kit revolves around consuming HP to fuel stronger Fire-infused attacks while restoring health during combat. This makes him a HP scaling DPS or Sub DPS role, fitting into rupture team compositions that benefit from Fire and rupture mechanics synergy.Note: The following information is based on leaks via Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.3 beta and is subject to change.Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato's abilities leaked More Manato Kit Details And Mindscapes (Incomplete) Via Hakushin by u/DoomberryLoL in Zenlesszonezeroleaks_ Basic AttackManato can perform up to three consecutive slashes that deal Physical damage. By triggering the state of Ignition, these attacks convert into Fire damage while also restoring a small portion of his HP. In Ignition state, his Basic Attack gains an enhanced combo chain, consuming HP to further boost critical damage and energy regeneration.DodgeHis dodge allows him to quickly dash and avoid enemy attacks, making him invulnerable for a brief moment. A dodge attack lets him shoulder charge enemies, while a perfect dodge can trigger a fiery counter slash.Special Skill (Ignite state)Manato sacrifices a portion of his HP to generate Flame, entering a charged state before unleashing a powerful Fire-infused slash. When used in Ignition state, the skill transforms into a plunging attack that restores HP and grants invincibility during the animation.Special AttackThis skill is a forward slash that deals Fire damage. If enemies strike him during the move, he restores HP and gains damage reduction alongside anti-interruption resistance.Chain AttackWhen triggered, Manato hurls his sword forward and causes an explosion, dealing massive Fire damage. He is invulnerable during the animation.UltimateManato leaps into the air and lands with a devastating slash, followed by a fiery explosion. Like his Chain Attack, this move renders him invincible for its duration.Core PassiveHis passive revolves around Sheer Force, a unique mechanic scaling with his max HP. All of Manato’s Fire attacks convert into Sheer damage, which ignores enemy defenses. Building Flame allows him to enter the Ignited state, further enhancing his Basic Attacks and granting access to EX versions of his skills.AssistManato provides both offensive and defensive assists. He can intercept attacks, unleash counter slashes, or chain follow-up attacks. Some of these consume his HP but reward him with critical damage boosts and faster adrenaline recovery.Zenless Zone Zero Komano Manato mindscapesCurrently, his mindscapes are incomplete in Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.3 beta since this is only the first round of testing. However, the early details show the following effects:M1: Increases max HP and restores HP when dropping below a threshold. Provides passive healing while off-field.M2: While Ignited, ignores a portion of the enemy's Fire resistance. Gains off-field HP regeneration.M3: Boosts levels of Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack.M4: Taking damage during Special Attack can trigger an Assist. The lower his HP, the more damage his skills deal, up to a limit.M5: Further increases skill levels.M6: Defensive Assist restores Flame and triggers a strong Fire attack while boosting team damage for a short duration.Komano Manato’s leaked kit suggests that his mechanics constantly drain and restore his HP, making him an effective unit for on-field DPS or quick switch DPS. Manato could end up being one of the most unique Fire DPS agents in the game if the details in the beta are true. However, as with all beta details, his abilities may see adjustments before his official release in Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.3.