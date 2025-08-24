Zenless Zone Zero Lucia kit leaks: Abilities, special attack, and ultimate

Zenless Zone Zero’s Lucia is one of the drip-marketed characters set to arrive in version 2.3 as an Ether Support unit. While HoYoverse hasn’t revealed much about her in-game yet, recent beta leaks from reliable sources like Seele Leaks give players a clearer picture of what her gameplay kit might look like. These leaks highlight her role as a support who has a Dream state mechanic and powerful Echo-based strikes.This article breaks down Lucia’s possible kit in Zenless Zone Zero based on current leaks.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Zenless Zone Zero Lucia abilities and kit leaked Lucia, Manato &amp; Yidhari kits (by Seele Leaks) by u/juniorjaw in Zenlesszonezeroleaks_ Basic AttackLucia can unleash up to five consecutive Ether-infused strikes, just like any other support units in Zenless Zone Zero. Her fifth hit manifests in the form of an Echo Strike, which creates or summons an ethereal form that damages enemies in a circular area ahead. While not in the Dream state, this Echo Strike helps her generate Dream Points during combat.Special Attack / EX Special AttackHer Special Attack is an Echo Strike that deals Ether DMG in a straight line. When enhanced into her Grand Echo Strike, the skill turns into a stronger ethereal slash that also applies the Force Through status to allies. Under this effect, teammates gain increased Sheer Force and the bonus scales with Lucia’s HP. Using this move while in Ether Veil: Health extends its duration, further supporting her squad.Dodge and Dodge CounterLucia can dash to avoid attacks. Executing a Perfect Dodge lets her counter with an Echo Attack, creating an ethereal strike that damages enemies in a circular area. This interaction also grants her Dream Points, adding to her overall resource cycle.Assist AbilitiesLucia contributes majorly through her Assist skills. Her Quick Assist and Defensive Assist let her intercept enemy attacks and provide team protection. Following a Defensive Assist, she can perform a Grand Echo Attack, a powerful downward strike that generates Dream Points and keeps her invulnerable during the animation.Chain AttackHer Chain Attack manifests an ethereal form that pulls in enemies and deals Ether DMG.UltimateLucia's ultimate, Resonant Strike, is becoming one of her strongest components of her kit. She rides forward on an ethereal form, dashing in a chosen direction on the field and reducing incoming damage heavily. The dash ends with a massive Ether strike that creates a healing zone, restoring HP for allies standing within it. This makes her not only a damage dealer but also a sustain option for the squad.Core SkillsUpon entering the battlefield, Lucia instantly generates Dream Value, enabling her to enter the Dream state once the bar is filled. In this state, her Echo-based attacks upgrade into stronger versions and grant allies buffs like increased max HP or bonus damage. She also provides Aftershock effects when off-field, making her useful both in and out of direct combat.Additional AbilityWhen paired with Rupture or Stun characters in Zenless Zone Zero, Lucia gains an additional effect. Applying Force Through would now also increase allies’ CRIT DMG, boosting her supportive capabilities.Zenless Zone Zero Lucia's mindscapes leakedAccording to the Zenless Zone Zero's version 2.3 beta leaks, Lucia’s Mindscapes enhance her supportive role and add extra utility to her support kit:M1: Fierce Attack also increases Sheer DMG by 15%. When Lucia levels up her skills, she gains 1 stack of Energy Storage (max 4). When Fierce Attack ends, if any stacks remain, 1 is consumed to reapply Fierce Attack to all allies.M2: Agents with Force Through gain an additional 10% max HP while inside Ether Veil: Health.M3: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels +2.M4: Activating or extending Ether Veil restores 6 Energy to Lucia and grants 40 Decibels to all squad members (triggers once every 12s).M5: Further increases Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels by +2.M6: While inside any Ether Veil, Lucia’s ATK increases by 2% of her initial max HP. Grand Echo Strike will always CRIT, and landing a CRIT increases its CRIT DMG by 30%.From her kit and Mindscapes, Lucia is likely going to be a strong Ether Support who thrives alongside Rupture units. With buffs tied to HP scaling, healing, and utility boosts like Force Through and Fierce Attack, she looks tailored to enhance units in Zenless Zone Zero, such as Yixuan and even upcoming Rupture agents like Komano Manato and Yidhari.