Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Zenless Zone Zero's Yixuan is a powerful playable agent from the Yunkui Summit faction, who employs the Rupture fighting style to unleash Sheer DMG. She also blends her attack with the Auric Ink attribute derived from the Ether element. Most players would be compelled into building Yixuan, given the unique aspects of her kit.

This article further discusses the best W-Engines, Drive Discs, and other essentials for Yixuan in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Yixuan

Qingming Birdcage

Qingming Birdcage (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingming Birdcage is the best W-Engine to build Yixuan in Zenless Zone Zero. It offers a 20% CRIT Rate to the wearer. They also gain a Qingming Companion stack up to two times for using EX Special Attack.

Each stack of the effect increases the equipper’s Ether DMG by 8%, while boosting the Sheer DMG by 10%. Since Yixuan uses the ability quite often, she can easily trigger the W-Engine’s passive.

Puzzle Sphere

Puzzle Sphere (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can equip the Puzzle Sphere on Yixuan. This A-Rank W-Engine increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 18.4% after casting an EX Special Attack. If the target’s HP is below 50%, their EX Special Attack DMG is enhanced by 20%. Needless to say, Yixuan can benefit from the extra CRIT DMG and additional damage for one of her crucial abilities.

Best Drive Discs for Yixuan

Yixuan's Drive Discs (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Yunkui Tales+ 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero are optimal for Yixuan’s build, as they offer the crucial stats and effects.

The 4-Piece Yunkui Tales grants 10% HP to the wearer. The character also receives a 4% CRIT Rate up to three times for casting their EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate. Having full stacks of the effect further increases the equipper’s Sheer DMG by 10%.

Using the 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro will boost Yixuan’s CRIT Rate by 8%. It will only make her attacks more consistent.

Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan build: Skills and best team comps

Yixuan skill priority in ZZZ

Yixuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Upgrading Yixuan’s Core Skill in Zenless Zone Zero must be a priority to unlock her passive and additional abilities. They significantly increase her DMG output. Yixuan’s Core Passive, in particular, makes it so that she gains extra Sheer Force based on her max HP. Her attacks will further ignore a target’s DEF while using the Sheer Force stat.

Upgrade the rest of Yixuan’s skill in the following order:

Special Attack> Chain Attack> Basic Attack> Assist> Dodge

Best Yixuan team comps in ZZZ

Astra Yao and Lighter are among the best teammates for Yixuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Yixuan in ZZZ:

Yixuan+ Pan Yinhu+ Astra Yao

Yixuan+ Lighter+ Caesar

Yixuan+ Pan Yinhu+ Nicole

Yixuan+ Pan Yinhu+ Lucy

Astra Yao and Pan Yinhu are the best teammates for Yixuan. Pan Yinhu is a defense specialist who also excels at staggering bosses, allowing the front runner to generate more Sheer Force. Astra Yao can further increase Yixuan’s damage by offering CRIT DMG and ATK buffs.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

