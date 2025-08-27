Zenless Zone Zero: Who are the Obol Squad?

Zenless Zone Zero is packed with factions, each carrying characters with their own stories and battles. Among them, the Obol Squad has started to stand out, drawing attention ahead of the upcoming update of version 2.2.

This squad operates under the New Eridu Defense Force’s Obsidian Division and plays a key role in maintaining order after the fall of Old Eridu. With new Agents like Orphie, Magus, and Seed joining the roster, players will finally get a closer look at the group’s origins and their place in the city’s larger struggles.

What is the Obol Squad in Zenless Zone Zero?

The Obol Squad is an elite task force under the Obsidian Division of New Eridu’s Defense Force. Its members function like other military units, but are seen as among the most unique. The squad was created after the fall of Old Eridu, which was a Hollow Zero-level disaster event that destroyed the city and forced humanity into a new way of survival (New Eridu).

The squad's main goal is to find those responsible for the fall of the capital. “Grant peace to the living, and speak for the dead” is its motto. The name Obol comes from the ancient ritual of placing an Obol coin with the dead as payment for their passage.

All the current known members of Obol Squad in Zenless Zone Zero

Members of the Obol Squad in Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

Solder 11: At the frontlines is Soldier 11, the squad’s Lead Striker. As one of the first faces players met in the game, she has become a reliable anchor both in battle and in the overall story. Trigger: She is the squad’s sniper. She’s virtually blind, but that doesn’t hold her back. She was originally part of the Lyre Squad under the Chrysoberyl Division, which was a unit wiped out during Old Eridu’s fall. She has sharpened her remaining senses over time to track etheric signatures that even others miss. Orphie: She is another member of the Obol Squad, who fights alongside her companion Magus, a sentient weapon fused into her gear that acts like a tail and can battle on its own. Magus is also the squad’s captain and, as revealed in the recent livestream, was once human and fought with Colonel Isolde in the past. The old photo of them together has left fans eager to learn more about their history. Seed: She is an orphan who was raised by Seed Sr. (an AI construct or mecha and an original member of the Obol Squad). After taking Seed under its wing, Seed Sr. became dormant for years, and the reason behind it will be uncovered in the new version. Mercury: This is the squad’s official Bangboo, who provides fire support and rounds out their roster.

What lies ahead for the Obol Squad in Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2?

The Obol Squad is stepping into the spotlight in the Waifei Peninsula storyline. They’ll once again be operating under Colonel Isolde as the growing influence of the Exaltists pushes the region toward greater instability after the Porcelumex arc. This chapter will highlight the newly revealed members, such as Orphie and Seed, while also addressing the rising threat of the Exaltists.

With its mix of humans, constructs, and companions, the Obol Squad stands apart from every other faction in Zenless Zone Zero. Players will finally see the full team together as the story unfolds in Waifei Peninsula.

