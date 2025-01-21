Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 server maintenance ending time and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update will be released globally on January 22, 2025, following a short server maintenance. It will last for roughly five hours, during which players will not be able to access their game. Fortunately, they will be rewarded 600x Polychrome for the inconveniences caused once the patch goes live.

For those wondering about the ZZZ 1.5 maintenance ending time, this article presents the entire schedule and a countdown to track it.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 server maintenance ending time for all region

Expand Tweet

Trending

HoYoverse will conduct the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 maintenance worldwide on January 22, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). It will take roughly five hours for the developers to prepare for the new patch and fix bugs along the way while players are locked out of the game. The ZZZ 1.5 server maintenance will end with the new update on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8).

The specified timing may vary depending on the player's location. To help them track the global launch, we have listed below the version 1.5 server maintenance ending time for the major regions.

America (January 21, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 7 pm

: 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 pm

Europe (January 22, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 3 am

: 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 4 am

: 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 5 am

Asia (January 22, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Here’s a universal countdown to track the ZZZ 1.5 server maintenance ending time. Note that the timer will not account for delays or rescheduling.

What's new in ZZZ 1.5?

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 livestream has confirmed the contents of the next update. Here's everything new in the patch:

New banner for Astra Yao and Evelyn.

and Signature W-Engine for the S-Rank agent.

Ellen and Qingyi will get their rerun banner.

and will get their rerun banner. Version 1.5 Special Episode titled Astra-nomical Moment.

New Agent Story for Ellen.

A fresh batch of events including the The Day of Brilliant Wishes.

New gamemodes and Arcade Games.

Character skin for Nicole , Astra Yao , and Ellen .

, , and . Several QoL updates including an optimized crafting and dismantling feature.

New redemption code rewarding Polychrome.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.