Zenless Zone Zero Astra Yao teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Astra Yao is arguably the most versatile agent in Zenless Zone Zero since she can be paired with numerous Agents. As a support specialist, she has the ability to offer various buffs to allies and heal them in the face of danger. Those planning to summon the S-Rank Agent will want to employ the right companions to utilize her kit.

This guide outlines some of the best team compositions for Astra Yao in ZZZ.

Best teams for Astra Yao in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Astra Yao+ Miyabi+ Yanagi

Astra Yao Disorder team (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Astra Yao is an ideal support for the Disorder team comprising two Anomaly Agents — Miyabi and Yanagi — since she has the ability to trigger frequent quick assists. You would want to switch between the two front runners to apply their elemental buff. This will cause both Miyabi and Yanagi to unleash powerful Disorder, which will be the primary source of damage.

Moreover, Astra Yao can provide bonus CRIT DMG and ATK to an ally, increasing their combat potential. In this case, Miyabi could use the additional buffs to quickly dispatch enemies, thanks to her crit scaling. Astra Yao’s strong healing capability further facilitates those risky plays with the Anomaly DPS.

2) Astra Yao+ Miyabi+ Soukaku

Astra Yao and Miyabi hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Until Evelyn releases in Zenless Zone Zero, Miyabi stands out as the best companion for Astra Yao. She is a versatile Anomaly Agent who plays out as a hypercarry, so you will want to keep her active on the battlefield.

Astra Yao’s bonus damage and CRIT DMG will highly benefit Miyabi while she battles the targets. Just summon Soukaku via Quick assist to reduce the opponent’s Ice RES. Despite wielding the Frost element, Miyabi can utilize the debuff applied by Soukaku.

Consider using Astra Yao’s Ultimate to heal her companions if they sustain heavy incoming damage.

3) Astra Yao+ Zhu Yuan+ Qingyi

Astra Yao and Zhu Yuan hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Astra Yao can replace Nicole in Zhu Yuan’s best team from Zenless Zone Zero. Astra can provide multiple buffs, which improves the overall damage scaling of the hypercarry unit. The frequent Quick Assist will further help Qingyi and Zhu Yuan take turns to weaken bosses and other elite targets.

Additionally, every unit in this team can access their corresponding additional abilities to unleash their peak combat potential.

