Zenless Zone Zero Ellen buffs explained

HoYoverse took the initiative to make old agents relevant in Zenless Zone Zero by updating their combat mechanics and offering additional effects on their abilities. Ellen, the first limited-time banner-exclusive S-Rank agent in the game, also happens to be the earliest to receive some quality buffs. In a recent announcement, the officials have revealed her character changes, which will be reflected in Season 2.
This article further discusses Ellen's buff in ZZZ.
Exploring Ellen’s buff in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero’s Ellen is an S-Rank agent from the Ice roster and an Attack specialist. Her kit was powerful enough to tackle most bosses in the game until Anomaly units dominated every challenge. Moreover, Miyabi and Hugo outshine her with their abilities to nuke targets within a short span of time.
Hopefully, these new mechanics will help Ellen retain the lost glory:
Basic Attack: Ice Blade
Ellen will automatically launch Ice Blade on the third hit of Basic Attack, Sharknami Special Skill, Reef Rock Dodge Counter, and Assists. The ability deals multiple instances of Ice DMG to all enemies in an AoE and inflicts additional instances of damage on larger foes.
Upon triggering the specified effect, Ellen gains Quick Charge. As the name suggests, it reduces the windup time of her Arctic Ambush Dash Attack, and she becomes invulnerable while using the skill.
Basic Attack: Glacial Blade Wave
After the third hit of Basic Attack, Arctic Ambush Dash Attack, Reef Rock Dodge Counter, and Quick Assist, Ellen can launch the Glacial Blade Wave ability. She has to press the Basic Attack and it will consume two Flash Freeze Charge points.
Dash Attack: Arctic Ambush
When Ellen gets hit by an enemy while charging Arctic Ambush Dash Attack, she becomes immune to the damage and instantly completes the charge.
Core Passive: Sharp-Toothed
When Ellen launches a Charged Scissor Strike during Arctic Ambush or activates Flash Freeze Trimming by consuming charges, the skill’s CRIT DMG is increased by 100%. The effect will also apply to her Chain Attacks, Ultimate, Ice Blade, and Blade Wave.
Additional Ability: Rising Storm
If a character in the squad shares the same Attribute, or Faction, or is a Stun Agent, Ellen deals Ice DMG. Subsequent damage increases by 3% for 10 seconds, and it stacks up to 10 times.
After the version 2.0 update, Proxies can unlock Ellen's buff by participating in the Shark Frenzy event. Players must click on the "Activate Potential" button on the event page to access the enhancements.
