Zenless Zone Zero Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship event guide

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update introduced yet another exciting event, offering Proxies the opportunity to farm some Polychrome and other in-game resources. In exchange, they must participate in a fishing contest at Port Elpis in order to climb to the top of the leaderboard. The Angler Championship event is available from February 14 to March 10, 2025.

This guide further discusses everything you need to complete the fishing event in ZZZ.

How to complete Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship event in Zenless Zone Zero

Fill up the Fish Encyclopedia to earn more rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship event in Zenless Zone Zero is triggered upon interacting with Qingyi. She invites you to Port Elpis, which is where the contest takes place. Head down to the pier and interact with the fishing rod to learn how to use it.

The goal here is to catch the maximum number of fish to climb up the leaderboard. Additionally, every new catch will be registered at the Fish Encyclopedia, increasing the star count at the bottom. You will be rewarded for reaching a certain number of stars.

Different story quests and commissions will appear as you progress through the event. Make sure to complete them to further increase the Fishing Permit level. Doing so will also unlock different perks that will greatly enhance your fishing abilities.

It is worth noting that some of the fish will be locked behind the event’s Key Plots, so complete them whenever available to ensure steady progress. Furthermore, complete the mini-quests under Port Anecdotes to wrap up the Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship event in ZZZ.

How to fish in Zenless Zone Zero’s Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship event

Fishing preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Fishing in ZZZ’s Elpis Ultimate Angler Championship event is quite straightforward. You have to stand in the correct spot, next to the warning sign, and interact with it to start the minigame.

Use these steps to successfully reel in a fresh catch:

An icon will first appear at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Click on it or press the corresponding button when the outer ring touches the rim.

Now, different buttons will appear on the screen depending on the movement of the fish. Depending on the requirements, you must either hold the icon or tap it repeatedly.

Successfully completing the task will fill the stamina bar at the top. When that happens, your fish will be caught.

