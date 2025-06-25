Zenless Zone Zero: Is Ju Fufu worth getting?

Ju Fufu, the Tiger Thiren from the Yunkui Summit faction, has debuted as a playable S-Rank agent in Zenless Zone Zero via the second phase banner from patch 2.0. She boasts the Stun specialty to stagger targets, buff allies, and unleash off-field damage. Pairing her with a Rupture character unlocks new abilities that enhances the ally’s Decibel generation.

Thus, Ju Fufu can support Yixuan and could be a staple companion for other agents with a Rupture fighting style. For those wondering whether they should summon the Tiger Thiren in ZZZ, this article will determine her pull value.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Is Ju Fufu worth getting in Zenless Zone Zero?

Ju Fufu (Image via HoYoverse)

Yes, Ju Fufu is worth summoning from the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner, as she shakes up the Stun meta with her versatile and future-proof kit. For starters, she can inflict massive daze on opponents, which not only staggers them but also makes them susceptible to all sources of damage. Since targets cannot retaliate, teammates can effectively launch attacks.

Trending

Yes, traditional Stun specialists can do the same, but Ju Fufu is more potent in this role, thanks to her off-field damage. It is her companion Hu Wei who attacks enemies whenever she isn’t actively available in combat. Off-field damage can also trigger a unique Chain Attack.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Yuzuha and Alice combat and other animations leaked

Expand Tweet

Ju Fufu’s gameplay is all about managing her unique resource called Might. She also uses Momentum to deal more damage and generate Might. The resource is consumed to trigger the Suppressing Tiger Cauldron Chain Attack, which buffs teammates CRIT DMG and Ultimate. Speaking of buffs, you can pair Ju Fufu with a Rupture or Attack specialist to increase their Decibel, which will help them quickly generate Ultimate.

Not to forget, she has access to a powerful Drive Disc set called the King of the Summit. It increases her Daze stat and boosts Squid Mate’s CRIT DMG. Ju Fufu's only weakness is a complex gameplay loop.

The roster is saturated with many Stun agents, but Ju Fufu brings several new gameplay elements to the table to shine in the battle. She is also less likely to be power crept in the future.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.