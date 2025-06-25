Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner has officially introduced Yunkui Summit member Ju Fufu to the playable roster. She is an S-Rank agent from the Fire element capable of dealing off-field damage and enhancing the damage output of allies. As a Stun specialist, she can also stagger targets, allowing teammates to unleash attacks without any interruption.

Ad

Although Ju Fufu is a versatile character, she relies on proper W-Engine, Drive Disc, and team composition. This further article discusses the best build for the S-Rank agent in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Ju Fufu

1) Roaring Fur-nace

Roaring Fur-nace (Image via HoYoverse)

The Roaring Fur-nace is the best W-Engine for Ju Fufu in Zenless Zone Zero, as it increases the daze dealt to enemies by her EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, and Ultimate. She should be able to stagger enemies more frequently when the effect is triggered. In addition, her Chain Attack and Ultimate will boost the DMG dealt by all squad members up to two times.

Ad

Trending

The Roaring Fur-nace is indeed an adequate signature option for Ju Fufu, as it amplifies her damage output and support potential.

2) Steam Oven

Steam Oven (Image via HoYoverse)

Steam Oven is a solid A-Rank W-Engine for Ju Fufu. The weapon rolls with an Energy Regen sub-stat, which will frequently generate her Ultimate.

Ad

Ju Fufu will also gain additional Impact for eight stacks by accumulating energy. The effect will linger for eight seconds even after using the Ultimate ability.

Best Drive Discs for Ju Fufu

Best Drive Discs for Ju Fufu (Image via HoYoverse)

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero provide the crucial stats and effects for Ju Fufu:

Ad

4-Piece King of the Summit+ 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro

The 4-Piece King of the Summit increases her Daze by 6%. Since Ju Fufu is a Stun specialist, the Drive Disc will increase all squad members’ CRIT DMG by 15%. The effect will trigger after she uses her EX Special Attack or Chain Attack. Allies will also receive an additional 15% CRIT DMG if Ju Fufu’s CRIT Rate exceeds 50%.

The 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro is used in this build to boost Ju Fufu’s CRIT Rate by 8%. This will further help her provide the additional CRIT DMG to her teammates.

Ad

Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu build: Skills and best team comps

Ju Fufu skill priority in ZZZ

Ju Fufu (Image via HoYoverse)

Like every character build, you must upgrade Ju Fufu’s core skill to access her passive and additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. The ability unleashes her special chain attack and unlocks her support capabilities.

Ad

You can level up the rest of her abilities in the following sequence:

Basic Attack> EX Special Attack> Chain Attack> Assist> Dodge

Best Ju Fufu team comps in ZZZ

Yixuan and Pan Yinhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Ju Fufu in ZZZ:

Ad

Ju Fufu+ Yixuan+ Pan Yinhu

Ju Fufu+ Evelyn+ Astra Yao

Ju Fufu+ Billy+ Nicole

Ju Fufu+ Silver Soldier Anby+ Trigger

Ju Fufu+ Hugo+ Lycaon

Yixuan and Pan Yinhu can properly utilize Ju Fufu’s skill set to unleash massive damage during combat. The latter’s ability to generate Momentum and boost CRIT DMG helps the Rupture DPS launch powerful combos that can nuke every enemy in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.