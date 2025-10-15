Zenless Zone Zero Lucia build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Building Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero requires a W-Engine that buffs her support capabilities and teams capable of utilizing the buffs offered by the agent. She can also inflict massive damage, so players might want to summon and prepare her for end-game battles.

If you want to make the most of Lucia’s combat potential in ZZZ, this article is for you. It discusses everything you need to properly build her.

Zenless Zone Zero Lucia build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Lucia

1) Dreamlit Hearth

Lucia's signature option (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dreamlit Hearth W-Engine is equipped with the best stats and passive for Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero. Being her signature option, it provides HP% via the subsidiary stat, which will increase her healing and damage output. Additionally, the S-Rank W-Engine enhances her DMG and boosts the Max HP of all squad members.

2) Kaboom the Cannon

Kaboom the Cannon is the 4-star option for Lucia (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaboom the Cannon is the A-Rank alternative W-Engine, which can increase Lucia’s Energy Regen and boost all squad members’ ATK up to multiple times. Overall, the weapon enhances the agent’s support potential and allows her to frequently activate the Ultimate ability.

Here are other W-Engine options for the best Lucia build in ZZZ:

Weeping Cradle (S-Rank)

(S-Rank) The Vault (A-Rank)

(A-Rank) Slice of Time (A-Rank)

Best Drive Discs for Lucia

Optimal Drive Discs for Lucia (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Moonlight Lullaby + 2-Piece Swing Jazz

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero are optimal for Lucia, as they feature crucial attributes for the agent. The 4-Piece Moonlight Lullaby boosts her Energy Regen and enhances the damage dealt by other squad members. The 2-Piece Swing Jazz provides more Energy Regen, which will help reduce the time it takes to recharge her Ultimate.

Drive Disc stat priority

Drive Disc slot Ideal stats Slot 4 HP Slot 5 HP Slot 6 Energy Regen

Zenless Zone Zero Lucia build: Skills and best team comps

Lucia skill priority in ZZZ

You must upgrade Lucia’s core skill first, as it grants access to her passive abilities. She will be able to use her HP-based buffs and boost an ally’s damage. Her additional ability will also unlock, offering more CRIT DMG.

Upgrade Lucia’s skill in the following order of priority:

Special Attack> Chain Attack> Assist> Basic Attack> Dodge

Best Lucia team comps in ZZZ

Yixuan is currently the best teammate for Lucia (Image via HoYoverse)

Lucia in ZZZ currently lacks proper companions, since she specializes in offering the Sheer Force status to all squad members. Currently Yixuan and Manato are the only Rupture specialists capable of utilizing the effect. We have further listed the teams below:

Yixuan+ Ju Fufu+ Lucia (Best premium team)

(Best premium team) Manato+ Pan Yinhu+ Lucia (F2P team)

(F2P team) Yixuan+ Astra Yao+ Lucia

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

