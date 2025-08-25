  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero Lucia materials and ascension requirements leaked

Zenless Zone Zero Lucia materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Published Aug 25, 2025 12:13 GMT
Lucia in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Lucia ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Knowing Lucia’s ascension materials in Zenless Zone Zero will allow players to farm all the resources before summoning her from the version 2.3 banner. In that regard, Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, shared all resources required to level up the S-Rank agent and her abilities from the closed beta.

Ad

This article further discusses Lucia’s ascension requirement in ZZZ, based on leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 2.3 closed beta, which are subject to change in the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All Zenless Zone Zero Lucia materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the ascension materials for Lucia, per the leaks from Hakush.in:

Promotion LevelMaterials RequiredDennies RequiredRewards
20Basic Support Certification Seal x424,000N/A
30Advanced Support Certification Seal x1256,000
1x Master Tape
40Advanced Support Certification Seal x20120,000N/A
50Ruler Certification Seal x10200,000
1x Master Tape
60Ruler Certification Seal x20400,000N/A
Ad

The table below contains the materials required to level up each of Lucia’s abilities in Zenless Zone Zero:

Skill levelRequired materialsRequired Dennies
2Basic Ether Chip x22,000
3Basic Ether Chip x33,000
4Advanced Ether Chip x26,000
5Advanced Ether Chip x39,000
6Advanced Ether Chip x412,000
7Advanced Ether Chip x618,000
8Specialized Ether Chip x545,000
9Specialized Ether Chip x867,500
10Specialized Ether Chip x1090,000
11Specialized Ether Chip x12112,500
12Specialized Ether Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1135,000
Ad

Core Skills unlock an agent’s true potential, as they provide various unique effects. To access all of Lucia’s passive skills, you must farm the following resources:

Core SkillsRequired MaterialsRequired Dennies
AN/A5,000
BSmall Boss material x212,000
CSmall Boss material x428,000
DWeekly Boss material x2, Small Boss material x960,000
EWeekly boss material x3,Small Boss material x15100,000
FWeekly Boss material x4, Small Boss material x30200,000
Ad

We have yet to discover Lucia’s boss materials in ZZZ. Hence, the above table only specifies the total amount of required resources.

Where to find Lucia’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Ether Chips

Resonance Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Resonance Test (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Ether Chips from the Resonance Test Combat Simulation. To initiate the challenge, you must interact with the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero, located at the HIA Club.

Ad

Basic/ Advanced Support and Ruler Certification Seals

Support Drill (Image via HoYoverse)
Support Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the same console to farm Basic, Advanced Support, and Ruler Certification Seals for Lucia. Just spend some battery charge to initiate the Support Drill Combat Simulation. Defeat the enemies in the domain to successfully gather the skill ascension material.

Ad

Hamster Cage Pass

Get Hamster Cage Pass from the battle pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Get Hamster Cage Pass from the battle pass (Image via HoYoverse)

Hamster Cage Pass is a rare yet crucial item required to upgrade an agent’s ability. It is awarded upon reaching level 30 on the New Eridu City Fund (Battle pass). Some of the featured events in the game also drop the Hamster Cage Pass.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications