Zenless Zone Zero Lucia materials and ascension requirements leaked

Knowing Lucia's ascension materials in Zenless Zone Zero will allow players to farm all the resources before summoning her from the version 2.3 banner. In that regard, Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, shared all resources required to level up the S-Rank agent and her abilities from the closed beta.This article further discusses Lucia's ascension requirement in ZZZ, based on leaks.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 2.3 closed beta, which are subject to change in the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt. All Zenless Zone Zero Lucia materials and ascension requirements, according to leaksHere are the ascension materials for Lucia, per the leaks from Hakush.in:Promotion LevelMaterials RequiredDennies RequiredRewards20Basic Support Certification Seal x424,000N/A30Advanced Support Certification Seal x1256,0001x Master Tape40Advanced Support Certification Seal x20120,000N/A50Ruler Certification Seal x10200,0001x Master Tape60Ruler Certification Seal x20400,000N/AThe table below contains the materials required to level up each of Lucia's abilities in Zenless Zone Zero:Skill levelRequired materialsRequired Dennies2Basic Ether Chip x22,0003Basic Ether Chip x33,0004Advanced Ether Chip x26,0005Advanced Ether Chip x39,0006Advanced Ether Chip x412,0007Advanced Ether Chip x618,0008Specialized Ether Chip x545,0009Specialized Ether Chip x867,50010Specialized Ether Chip x1090,00011Specialized Ether Chip x12112,50012Specialized Ether Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1135,000Core Skills unlock an agent's true potential, as they provide various unique effects. To access all of Lucia's passive skills, you must farm the following resources:Core SkillsRequired MaterialsRequired DenniesAN/A5,000BSmall Boss material x212,000CSmall Boss material x428,000DWeekly Boss material x2, Small Boss material x960,000EWeekly boss material x3,Small Boss material x15100,000FWeekly Boss material x4, Small Boss material x30200,000We have yet to discover Lucia's boss materials in ZZZ. Hence, the above table only specifies the total amount of required resources.Where to find Lucia's materials in Zenless Zone ZeroBasic/ Advanced/ Specialized Ether ChipsResonance Test (Image via HoYoverse)You can obtain the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Ether Chips from the Resonance Test Combat Simulation. To initiate the challenge, you must interact with the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero, located at the HIA Club.Basic/ Advanced Support and Ruler Certification SealsSupport Drill (Image via HoYoverse)Use the same console to farm Basic, Advanced Support, and Ruler Certification Seals for Lucia. Just spend some battery charge to initiate the Support Drill Combat Simulation. Defeat the enemies in the domain to successfully gather the skill ascension material.Hamster Cage PassGet Hamster Cage Pass from the battle pass (Image via HoYoverse)Hamster Cage Pass is a rare yet crucial item required to upgrade an agent's ability. It is awarded upon reaching level 30 on the New Eridu City Fund (Battle pass). Some of the featured events in the game also drop the Hamster Cage Pass.