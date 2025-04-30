Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu materials and ascension requirements leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update will introduce Pan Yinhu to the playable roster. The closed beta leaks from the same patch have shared several details about the agent, including his ascension requirements. In fact, Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, has listed all the materials on their website.

This article further discusses the resources required by Pan Yinhu in ZZZ, along with their source.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Pan Yinhu was officially revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing campaign. This confirms his debut in the next patch, so you might want to pre-farm the following materials to ascend him:

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Defense Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Defense Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Defense Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Defender Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Defender Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

The table below shows the resources required to level up each of Pan Yinhu’s abilities in ZZZ:

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Physical Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Physical Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Physical Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Physical Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Physical Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Physical Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Physical Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Physical Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Physical Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Physical Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Physical Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

As of this writing, Pan Yinhu's boss materials have yet to be discovered. However, you can check the amount of resources required below:

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5000 B Small Boss material x2 12,000 C Small Boss material x4 28,000 D Big Boss material x2, Small Boss material x9 60,000 E Big Boss material x3,Small Boss material x15 100,000 F Big Boss material x4, Small Boss material x30 200,000

Where to find Pan Yinhu’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Defense and Defender Certification Seals

Defense Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

The Basic, Advanced Defense, and Defender Certification Seals can be obtained from the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. Just interact with the console located at the HIA Club and complete the Defense Drill for Pan Yinhu materials.

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Physical Chips

Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)

You can farm the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Physical Chips from the Rigidity Test. Use the same VR device at the HIA club to fire up the combat simulation, which does consume some battery charge.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is rewarded once you reach level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Specific limited-time events also award this rare commodity, which is required to max out an agent’s ability.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

