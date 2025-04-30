Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu materials and ascension requirements leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update will introduce Pan Yinhu to the playable roster. The closed beta leaks from the same patch have shared several details about the agent, including his ascension requirements. In fact, Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, has listed all the materials on their website.
This article further discusses the resources required by Pan Yinhu in ZZZ, along with their source.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
All Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks
Pan Yinhu was officially revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing campaign. This confirms his debut in the next patch, so you might want to pre-farm the following materials to ascend him:
The table below shows the resources required to level up each of Pan Yinhu’s abilities in ZZZ:
As of this writing, Pan Yinhu's boss materials have yet to be discovered. However, you can check the amount of resources required below:
Where to find Pan Yinhu’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero
Basic/Advanced Defense and Defender Certification Seals
The Basic, Advanced Defense, and Defender Certification Seals can be obtained from the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. Just interact with the console located at the HIA Club and complete the Defense Drill for Pan Yinhu materials.
Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Physical Chips
You can farm the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Physical Chips from the Rigidity Test. Use the same VR device at the HIA club to fire up the combat simulation, which does consume some battery charge.
Hamster Cage Pass
The Hamster Cage Pass is rewarded once you reach level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Specific limited-time events also award this rare commodity, which is required to max out an agent’s ability.
