  Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu materials and ascension requirements leaked

Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Apr 30, 2025 13:37 GMT
Pan Yinhu via ZZZ drip marketing
Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu materials (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 update will introduce Pan Yinhu to the playable roster. The closed beta leaks from the same patch have shared several details about the agent, including his ascension requirements. In fact, Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, has listed all the materials on their website.

This article further discusses the resources required by Pan Yinhu in ZZZ, along with their source.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from version 2.0 closed beta, which are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Pan Yinhu was officially revealed via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 drip marketing campaign. This confirms his debut in the next patch, so you might want to pre-farm the following materials to ascend him:

Promotion Level

Materials Required

Dennies Required

Rewards

20

Basic Defense Certification Seal x4

24,000

N/A

30

Advanced Defense Certification Seal x12

56,000

1x Master Tape

40

Advanced Defense Certification Seal x20

120,000

N/A

50

Defender Certification Seal x10

200,000

1x Master Tape

60

Defender Certification Seal x20

400,000

N/A

The table below shows the resources required to level up each of Pan Yinhu’s abilities in ZZZ:

Skill level

Required materials

Required Dennies

2

Basic Physical Chip x2

2,000

3

Basic Physical Chip x3

3,000

4

Advanced Physical Chip x2

6,000

5

Advanced Physical Chip x3

9,000

6

Advanced Physical Chip x4

12,000

7

Advanced Physical Chip x6

18,000

8

Specialized Physical Chip x5

45,000

9

Specialized Physical Chip x8

67,500

10

Specialized Physical Chip x10

90,000

11

Specialized Physical Chip x12

112,500

12

Specialized Physical Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1

135,000

As of this writing, Pan Yinhu's boss materials have yet to be discovered. However, you can check the amount of resources required below:

Core Skills

Required Materials

Required Dennies

A

N/A

5000

B

Small Boss material x2

12,000

C

Small Boss material x4

28,000

D

Big Boss material x2, Small Boss material x9

60,000

E

Big Boss material x3,Small Boss material x15

100,000

F

Big Boss material x4, Small Boss material x30

200,000

Where to find Pan Yinhu’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/Advanced Defense and Defender Certification Seals

Defense Drill (Image via HoYoverse)
Defense Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

The Basic, Advanced Defense, and Defender Certification Seals can be obtained from the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. Just interact with the console located at the HIA Club and complete the Defense Drill for Pan Yinhu materials.

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Physical Chips

Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Rigidity Test (Image via HoYoverse)

You can farm the Basic, Advanced, and Specialized Physical Chips from the Rigidity Test. Use the same VR device at the HIA club to fire up the combat simulation, which does consume some battery charge.

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hamster Cage Pass is rewarded once you reach level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Specific limited-time events also award this rare commodity, which is required to max out an agent’s ability.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
