Zenless Zone Zero Trigger teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Zenless Zone Zero’s Trigger could be a force to be reckoned with when paired with proper teammates. She is a Stun agent from the Electric roster proficient at dealing off-field damage via her Coordinated Support state. Hence, most hypercarry DPS, preferably from the Attack specialty, will benefit from having her on the team.

Ad

Trigger can also deal aftershock DMG and stagger enemies, allowing allies to unleash free hits on them. This article further explores some of the best teams for her in ZZZ.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Best teams for Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Soldier 0 Anby+ Trigger+ Astra Yao

Soldier 0 Anby team (Image via HoYoverse)

Trigger can be paired with Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero to create a powerful composition capable of battling enemies and bosses at the highest difficulty. The pair further gains an advantage if the targets are susceptible to the Electric attribute.

Ad

Trending

Soldier 0 Anby will be in charge of battering the opponents with her flurry of attacks that deal massive Aftershock DMG. Trigger will assist her by staggering enemies from the sidelines using her follow-up attacks.

Astra Yao can offer several buffs to the duo, significantly increasing their damage output through the battle. Not to forget, she is the only support unit with proper healing ability that can be used to save the entire squad whenever required.

Ad

2) Harumasa+ Trigger+ Rina

Harumasa team (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best teams for Trigger includes Rina and Harumasa in Zenless Zone Zero. This team comp relies on inflicting raw Electric DMG on targets.

Ad

Thanks to Harumsa taking the charge in battle, Trigger can effectively launch follow-up attacks from the sidelines, staggering targets. She can also deal massive Aftershock DMG if you build her as a sub-DPS.

Rina can further increase their Electric DMG with her additional ability. She can also enhance the PEN Ratio of the entire squad. This basically causes the ally’s attack to ignore the enemy’s defense.

3) Billy+ Nicole+ Trigger

Ad

Billy team (Image via HoYoverse)

A free-to-play Trigger team can use Billy as the primary DPS. Billy is an Attack specialist who wields the Physical attribute to deal damage to targets. He is equipped with double pistols, so you can attack enemies from a distance.

Ad

Billy grows significantly stronger as you unlock his Mindscape Cinemas, which are easier to obtain since he is an A-rank agent. Use Nicole as support to group up targets and access Billy's additional ability.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.