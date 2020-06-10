Zero recoil PUBG Mobile settings for new players

Here are the sensitivity settings for new PUBG Mobile players for maintaining zero recoil

PUBG Mobile is played by millions around the world and there are new players joining the game everyday.

Recoil control is one of the most important aspects if a player wants to master PUBG Mobile. One needs to improve their recoil control to reach the higher tier and play among the elites of the game. Recoil is the backward movement of the gun when a bullet is fired and controlling it is no easy task.

Proper sensitivity settings are required by a new player to efficiently control the recoil of various guns. There are numerous sensitivity settings that the players have to alter with to have a better recoil control.

In this article, we discuss the best sensitivity settings to have zero recoil for beginners in PUBG Mobile.

Best sensitivity settings for zero recoil in PUBG Mobile

Camera Sensitivity

The camera sensitivity/ free look is used for the eye button. The camera sensitivity settings are used to look around without moving the character. These settings are also helpful for finding enemies while walking around. One can also keep them at default.

Camera

Camera Settings

Camera settings are crucial for the new players as it helps them while switching between multiple targets. The camera angle movement in the third person view depends on the no-scope settings.

The settings should not be on the extreme ends. Other configurations are related to the movement of camera angle with the scopes.

Aim Down Sight (ADS)

Aim Down Sight Settings

ADS or Aim Down sight settings are an essential sensitivity setting in PUBG Mobile. These settings help the player to control the recoil by dragging their finger on the screen.

Sensitivity is all about the players’ preference and the device being used for playing. Having said that, players should try these settings in the training room and tweak them as per their preference.

Copying the exact settings of any other player will not bear any fruits and can also prove to be disastrous

It is recommended that the new players should not try the gyroscope at first; these settings are hard to learn and master. The players can first start with the two-finger and then try the other layout based on their comfort and device being used.

