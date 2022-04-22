ZETA DIVISION vs Paper Rex: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Lower Bracket Round 3 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a short pause, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Rekjavik Playoffs will kick off again on April 22, 2022. Later today, four teams will be competing in two different brackets to progress through the tournament.

The major showdown will go down between the two giants, ZETA DIVISION and Paper Rex, both of whom have shown impressive teamwork in all their matches. However, in this match, both teams are at serious risk as one of them has to leave the tournament entirely.

Due to their similar performances, it is hard to determine who will come out on top in this matchup, but an assumption can still be made. This article will look at how both teams have performed in the past and anticipate the results of their upcoming showdown.

Note: This entire article was written based on the author’s views and opinions.

ZETA DIVISION vs Paper Rex: Who will win the second match of Lower Bracket Round 3 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

Like all other matches in the VCT Lower Bracket, the third round will follow the exact same rules as before. This means that both teams will be competing against each other in a best-of-three map match, where the winner of two maps will be declared the winner and be allowed to continue their tournament journey.

Predictions

Looking at their previous performances, both teams showed great individual as well as team potential. However, one of them does hold the potential to step over the other.

Despite ZETA DIVISION showing great performance in their last encounter, DRX managed to win against them with superior team coordination and planning, and continued their journey in the Upper Bracket.

Paper Rex, on the other hand, has dominated every match in the Lower Bracket since arriving there. Having both Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto and Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie has been a miracle for the team as they have successfully managed to stay in the VCT for this long.

Despite both teams looking good, Paper Rex seems to have the upper hand and may likely head over to Round 4 with a scoreline of 2-1 over ZETA.

Head-to-head

Both teams will be facing off for the first time in their entire careers in the Valorant competitive scene and it is likely to be a stellar match for fans to watch.

Recent results

Interestingly, when it comes to their last five games, both teams have the same win-loss ratio. However, in this match, one of them will break their streak at the VCT Stage 1 Masters Lower Bracket Round 3.

Potential lineup

ZETA DIVISION

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Ushida "Laz" Koji

Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Paper Rex

Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Benedict “Benkai” Tan

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

When and where to watch the knockout match

Fans who are interested in seeing the knockout match in the VCT Stage 1 Masters between Paper Rex and ZETA DIVISION can go to Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch them live. This match will be kicking off at 08.00 pm GMT (01.30 AM IST, April 23) on April 22, 2022.

