DRX vs Zeta Division: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Lower Round 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

DRX will take on Zeta Division in the Lower Round 2 tie tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs. As expected, the elimination tie between the two sides will be sending one of these teams home tonight.

DRX suffered a loss last night against OpTic Gaming and dropped into the Lower Bracket, while Zeta Division surprised everyone by eliminating Team Liquid from the competition in their last game. Clearly, both teams are ready to give it their all to stay in the competition.

DRX and Zeta Division: Who will stay in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik after today's match?

DRX and Zeta Division will play a best-of-three series tonight to keep their tournament dream alive. Both teams are ready to go all out to secure the top four spot in the competition.

Prediction

Considering the current form, it is quite difficult to predict a clear winner for tonight's game. However, DRX has already beaten Zeta Division once in the Group Stage of this competition. Therefore, the Korean side will be mentally ahead in today's game. Additionally, with talented players like Stax, Rb, and BuZz in the roster, DRX may just come out on top once again.

However, Zeta Division will surely be looking to get revenge for their previous loss. After eliminating big teams like Fnatic and Team Liquid in their last few games, the Japanese side is confident about winning tonight by outclassing their opponent. Zeta Division is certainly looking for an opportunity to pull off another major upset tonight.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other thrice in the past and the Korean side have come out on top on every occasion, including one in this event. Zeta Division will definitely try to change that narrative tonight.

Recent results

DRX has lost only one of its last five games, while Zeta Division has lost two in its last five.

DRX and Zeta Division recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-min

Kim "Zest" Gi-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan

Zeta Division

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Ushida "Laz" Koji

Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

When and where to watch

The elimination tie match between DRX and Zeta Division in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs will be broadcast live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 10.30 pm IST on April 18.

