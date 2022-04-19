G2 Esports vs Paper Rex: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Lower Bracket Round 2 prediction and more

The Valorant Champions Tour's (VCT) Lower Bracket Round 2 will mark the second major elimination stage where the two teams will face elimination. In the second match of this stage, G2 Esports and Paper Rex will be head-on to evade elimination.

So far in the tournament, both teams have done quite well and might give a good performance in the upcoming match-up. It is hard to tell which team will be winning this match. However, some ideas can be made by looking at their overall history.

This article will focus on determining which team shows a better choice of winning in Lower Bracket Round 2 and all the necessary information.

Note: This entire article was written based on the author’s views and opinions.

G2 Esports vs Paper Rex: Who will win the second match of Lower Bracket Round 2 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

The second elimination phase of VCT Stage 1 Masters will follow the best out of three maps rule like every other match. This means the team that wins two maps against their opponents gets to move forward while the other leaves the tournament.

Predictions

While every single team in the tournament holds almost the same potential, one team will be better than the other. It is hard to determine which team will win in this encounter.

However, judging from G2 Esports’ performance in their last match, it can be said that the team isn’t in its peak form. Even though fans had a lot of expectations from Oscar “Mixwell” Canellas, it was the team that succumbed altogether.

On the other end, Paper Rex seems to be in better form and has shown excellent performance in the Lower Bracket Round 1. Additionally, Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie and Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto have played well consistently, which can play in Paper Rex’s favor.

In short, Paper Rex seems to be in better form than G2 Esports and has a high chance of winning against them with a 2-0 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Both the teams have not faced off against each other previously and will be competing for the first time in the VCT Stage 1 Masters.

Recent results

The recent results of both teams (Image via vlr.gg)

Looking at the recent results of both the teams, Paper Rex seems to be performing slightly better. G2 Esports has lost two matches in their last five encounters, while Paper Rex have lost only one.

Potential lineup

G2 Esports:

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Paper Rex:

Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Benedict “Benkai” Tan

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs Paper Rex

Fans can watch the second match of the VCT Stage 1 Masters live by visiting Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The match will air from 8 PM GMT onwards on April 18 and 1.30 AM IST (April 19).

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win in this match? G2 Esports vs Paper Rex? G2 Esports Paper Rex 2 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar