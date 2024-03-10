10 celebrities who attended the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Formula 1 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was host to a plethora of celebrities in attendance.

As defending champion Max Verstappen raced to his second straight victory of the season at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia, the spectacle of the event was intensified with the presence of superstars from the motorsports world and outside. The event featured megastars from the world of music and football, among others.

Below is the list of top 10 celebrities who attended the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP this year, in no particular order:

#10 Jose Mourinho

"The Special One" Jose Mourinho was among the various stars of the footballing world who marked their presence at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Mourinho, who was recently sacked from his duties as AS Roma's manager, also attended the boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh ahead of the F1 event.

#9 Anthony Joshua

Next up on the list is none other than the winner of the blockbuster boxing match that took place in Riyadh, Anthony Joshua. The Brit knocked Ngannou out in two rounds the previous night before heading to the F1 circuit in Jeddah, amplifying the glamour of the event.

#8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Former Man United and FC Barcelona star and multi-time Serie A winner Zlatan Ibrahimovic was another notable footballing icon in the crowd. The Swedish legend interacted with the media and was spotted in the Ferrari garage during the racing action.

#7 Alicia Keys

Singer, songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys was among the performers who showcased their talent post the F1 event in Jeddah. Keys performed versions of hit songs like “Fallin’,” “Girl On Fire,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “No One” among others. The Grammy Award-winning artist was also spotted in the Mercedes garage with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

#6 Gianluigi Buffon

Legendary goalkeeper and a World Cup winner, the Italian icon Gianluigi Buffon was yet another football star who made his present felt at the Saudi Arabian GP. The stalwart of Juventus also presented Max Verstappen with the Pirelli Pole Position award after the qualifying session on Friday.

#5 Patrice Evra

A Premier League winner and retired Man United player, Patrice Evra has been on an F1 excursion. The Frenchman was spotted alongside Brazil legend Neymar Jr during the Bahrain GP last weekend. Following up on that, Evra found himself in the Red Bull Racing garage during the race weekend in Saudi Arabia.

#4 Martin Garrix

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix has been a regular sighting in F1, and was once again a feature in Saudi Arabia. The 27-year-old headlined the post-race concert, performing remixes of his notable releases like “Shakes” and “Scared to Be Lonely.” He was also spotted alongside McLaren driver Lando Norris.

#3 Karim Benzema

Multiple time Champions League winner and the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema was also spotted at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The Real Madrid legend currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Benzema was seen embracing his former boss Jose Mourinho during the event.

#2 Pharrell Williams

American rapper and singer Pharrell Williams was yet another notable performer who rocked the stage ahead of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 50-year-old delivered electrifying performances of his songs "Happy" and "Get Lucky" in the post-race concert. He was also spotted with Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali.

#1 Geri Halliwell

Last but not least, Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell was seen in the paddocks alongside Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Halliwell was cuddled up to her husband as the duo watched Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez celebrate their one-two finish in Jeddah. Her presence was particularly intriguing given the recent controversy surrounding Christian Horner and the suggestive messages allegedly sent by the Briton to a female Red Bull employee.

