10 Lewis Hamilton achievements that Max Verstappen could potentially beat in his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are arguably two of the greatest talents that have driven an F1 car. At the same time, these two have been fierce rivals since Verstappen got a car capable enough to challenge the Brit.

This led to an intense title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2021, which was decided on the final lap of the season. It does appear that since then the Dutch driver has taken over the mantle of the best driver on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the greatest in F1 and tends to sit at the top of a lot of these records. Verstappen, on his part, has been nibbling away relentlessly in the last few years, and it has not been this close for a while.

There are quite a few 'Lewis Hamilton' records and achievements that Max Verstappen could potentially beat in his career. In this feature, we're taking a look at 10 of them.

Lewis Hamilton records/achievements that Max Verstappen could beat

#1 Most wins in F1

Lewis Hamilton has 105 race wins in his career, while Max Verstappen is now at 63 race wins. That's still a gap of 42 race wins, which would be huge in general, but what we've seen from Verstappen is an ability to pull off a season like 2023, where he won 19 of the 22 races.

Hamilton should add to his tally of 105 race wins in the rest of his career, but it won't come as a surprise to anyone if Verstappen does end up beating this record.

#2 Most world championships

Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the F1 World Championship Title - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion already, while Max Verstappen has four to his name. The gap does look quite big at first, but it's not that long ago that Verstappen was not even a champion.

All he needs is 3 to 4 years with a car that is competitive enough. The fact that he's still only in his late 20s should tell you that he'll have ample opportunity to do this.

#3 Most years with a team

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most years with a team, as his association with Mercedes was 12 years long. Verstappen is not too far behind on this one, as the Dutch driver already has been with Red Bull for 10 years, with 2025 being his 11th. If he sticks with the team for two more years, he will end up beating Hamilton's record.

#4 No. of consecutive titles

This is not a record for Lewis, as his best streak of titles was only 4 years. It's still an impressive feat, however, and is one shy of what the great Michael Schumacher accomplished with Ferrari.

Max Verstappen, on his part, has already won 4 titles, and if he does win a 5th with Red Bull this season, he will better Hamilton's feat and become level with Michael Schumacher.

#5 Most races led from start to finish

Lewis Hamilton has led a whopping 23 races from the first lap to the end. Max, Verstappen however, is not too far behind either. The Dutch driver has already accrued 15 races that he's led from the first lap to the last.

In a career that still has quite a few years left compared to Hamilton's, we can expect Verstappen to close the gap and usurp the 7x champion.

#6 Grand Chelem

Lewis Hamilton (44) during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi where he achieved his sixth Grand Chelem - Source: Getty

The Grand Chelem is the epitome of total dominance of one driver over the rest of the field, where he secures pole position, leads every lap, and has the fastest lap of the race. Lewis Hamilton has achieved it 6 times in his career.

Max Verstappen, on his part, is very close with 5 Grand Chelems already in his career, and it won't come as a surprise if he does end up jumping Hamilton in this list.

#7 Most championships with one F1 team (Titles)

Hamilton has had an ultra-successful relationship with Mercedes that ended in 2024 with 6 titles won during the partnership. That is the record in F1 when it comes to driver partnerships.

Max Verstappen too has already won 4 titles with Red Bull from 2021 to 2024 and has just two less than what Hamilton achieved with Hamilton.

#8 Most races as championship leader

Lewis Hamilton is at the top when it comes to the driver who has spent the most races as a championship leader. To put it in perspective, the Briton has completed as many as 126 races as a championship leader.

Verstappen, on the other hand, is at 78 races as a championship leader already. With that being said, if the Red Bull driver ends up starting the 2025 F1 season by winning the race and continues to lead the championship until he wins, he would shrink the 48-race gap by half to 24 races.

With the number of races we have per season these days, one can expect Verstappen to rapidly close down this gap.

#9 Most wins with one F1 team

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins by a driver with one team, as he had as many as 84 wins with Mercedes. Max Verstappen has already won 63 races with Red Bull and has been a prolific winner in F1 in the 2020s. When that's the case, expecting him to beat Hamilton's record is almost an eventuality unless something drastic happens between the driver and the team.

#10 Most pole positions

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris lead the grid during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

This one is arguably a step too far for Verstappen, and a lot would depend on the driver having a car that's very dominant. At this stage, Hamilton has a whopping 104 pole positions.

Verstappen, on his part, has only 40 pole positions, and there's quite clearly a huge gulf when it comes to this. With that being said, the Dutch driver has shown he's not a bad qualifier by any means. On the contrary, he's someone who makes the most of what he has under him.

If he does get the right car under him, it won't be a surprise to see him getting close to this record and even beating it.

