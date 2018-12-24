11 interesting stats of the 2018 F1 season

Lady luck was cruel to Valtteri Bottas all year, especially in Baku, Azerbaijan

The 2018 Formula 1 season managed to throw up its own fair share of quirky statistics. Here are a select collection of 11 stats that reflect the up and downs, the joys and despairs, the frustration and ecstasy of a long winding 21-race season.

#1 Valtteri Bottas goes winless and luckless

Luck can play cruel games. With the same car that Lewis Hamilton won 11 times, Bottas didn’t win once. He was close and leading several times, but never crossed the chequered flag ahead of everybody. He had finished second 7 times in 2018, The highest second places a driver has notched up without ever winning in a season. That is a painful and unwanted statistic.

#2 Hamilton has a 51% record since 2014

The 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the 100th race since Formula 1’s 1.6-litre V6 hybrid turbo power era units. An era which has so far been utterly dominated by Mercedes - especially Lewis Hamilton, who has won 51 of those races. 2018 was a flawless performance from the five-time world champion, where he won from as low as 14 on the grid. Last time that happened was in Singapore 2008 when Fernando Alonso won the inaugural night race.

#3 Ricciardo emulates former champion Jochen Rindt

Despite those two sensational wins in China and Monaco, Daniel Ricciardo didn’t step on the rostrum again in 2018. In every other race, he either finished fourth, fifth, sixth, or retired and was plagued by technical issues so much so that he termed the car as 'cursed'. The last driver to win multiple races in a season without standing on any other step of the podium was Jochen Rindt in 1970 – who is also F1’s only posthumous champion.

