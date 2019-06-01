Two things that kept Niki Lauda going against all odds

Bregadish Balamurugan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 9 // 01 Jun 2019, 16:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Niki Lauda (1949 - 2019)

Niki Lauda, a remarkable and unusual sportsman the history of sports has ever seen passed away on 20th May 2019. Although he has left his body, Niki has given great lessons to all the aspiring sportsmen which will always stand tall in the hearts of them.

On 26th May 2019, at the end of Monaco Grand Prix in which the five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton put up a splendid show winning the race with the spirit of Niki in his heart, the Formula 1 paid its respects to the Legend of F1 racing Niki Lauda.

There were two aspects of Lauda's life that stood out and helped him fight through, determination and passion.

Determination

He had his dreams. He was desperate to achieve them. He went ahead, faced the obstacles. Found his way out. Starting from Formula Vee he moved up the curve to the most superior racing platform Formula One.

I've been through a lot and I realize the future can't be controlled. I'm not worried. You can always learn to overcome difficulties. - Niki Lauda

Niki took a loan of £30,000 to start his career by securing the loan against his own life (his life insurance policy). One man with his aspiring dream, no support from any, plenty of obstacles ahead, and all that kept Niki going was his determination and focus to achieve his goal.

The 1976 Nurburgring crash proved his resilience. It was a near fatal crash for Niki. He was severely injured and had burns all over his body. Apart from that he lost half of his ears to the fire and his head was full of burn marks. The world expected his retirement soon.

But 2 things happened that shocked everyone. One is his shocking 6 weeks recovery after his injury and the other is his P4 finish in Monzo with blood still seeping through his bandages. While the whole world expected his retirement, he proved them wrong.

Giving up is something a Lauda doesn't do. - Niki Lauda

Advertisement

Passion

A lot of people criticize Formula 1 as an unnecessary risk. But what would life be like if we only did what is necessary? - Niki Lauda

Niki had a craving towards Formula 1 racing. When many of us forget or sacrifice our passion for what life gives us, Niki constantly kept his mind focused on his passion, dream and goal.

Niki could have retired after his near fatal injury. He didn't. He kept on working towards his passion till his last breath. He loved it, He wanted it, He pursued it, and He won it.

His passion along with his honesty, work ethic, and focus made the world turn towards him. He not just lived his life but loved it. He not only enjoyed his wins but also his defeats. In fact, he loved talking and discussing about his defeats and failures more than his success.

To be honest, it is boring to talk about winning. - Niki Lauda

Niki did face many problems in his career. But all he knew was racing and that's what he was doing with full heart till the end without any regrets.

Niki has left us with a lot of lessons that each one not only in sports but in any aspects of life can relate and relish. His body has left this earth but his soul is in every car, every driver, every track and its turns giving us plenty of positive spirit and happiness.

I’m struggling to believe you are gone. I will miss our conversations, our laughs, the big hugs after winning races together. God rest your soul. Thank you for being a bright light in my life. I’ll always be here for your family should they ever need me. Love you man pic.twitter.com/cotUpuvW2F — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 21, 2019

Everyone at Ferrari is deeply saddened at the news of the death of our dear friend Niki Lauda. He won two of his three world championships with us and will always be in our hearts and in those of all Ferrari fans. Our sincere condolences go to all his family and friends.#CiaoNiki pic.twitter.com/mbzZBNZiRZ — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 21, 2019