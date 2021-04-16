2021 Imola Grand Prix Team Preview: Mercedes

After a victory in Bahrain and a positive start to the season, reigning world champions Mercedes turn to Europe for the Imola Grand Prix. The team will look forward to carrying the same momentum into the race at the iconic Italian track. Last year's Imola Grand Prix witnessed the Silver Arrows seal their seventh consecutive title. However, the performance projections are very different this year. Despite suffering technical setbacks, the reigning champions are set to battle their title rivals for the season, Red Bull.

The biggest takeaway from the Bahrain Grand Prix was the performance gap between Red Bull and Mercedes. The Silver Arrows lacked one-lap pace in the qualifying trim. Worryingly, Saturday's session is the key to a good performance at Imola.

Team Principal Toto Wolff explained the challenges of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari:

“It's quite a narrow track, which makes overtaking more difficult, but this puts more focus on strategy and makes qualifying even more crucial.”

The aerodynamic limitations of the Mercedes W12 make a high downforce circuit like Imola, a tricky challenge. Mercedes’ takeaway is they match Red Bull closely in terms of power, but fall behind in the chassis department. The iconic circuit has the third-highest cornering speeds (200km/hr) on the calendar. This will suit Red Bull as their advantage lies in the balance and handling of the RB12B in high-speed corners.

A three-week hiatus has given most teams time to correct any chassis flaws they may have found in Bahrain. One of Mercedes' disadvantages in Bahrain was an unstable rear end. Their troubles can be attributed to a shortened wheelbase mandated in the 2021 rules. An unstable rear can lead to oversteer in the middle of the corner, which could make Mercedes vulnerable.

Since the track at Imola is a rear-limited circuit, a balanced front and rear end will play a key role in nailing qualifying. The perfect setup could help Mercedes find their sweet spot and equalize the variables in their fight against the Red Bull cars.

Mercedes look forward to a close fight with Red Bull in Imola

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas insists the car has potential. The Finn carried out simulator work at Brackley over the three-week break. He said:

“I lost the count on how many set-up items we tried in the simulator! But at least coming here, I think we have a good toolbox to choose from.”

Believing in the potential of the Mercedes W12, he explained:

“If we can get the balance right, if we can get the car a bit more drivable, the through-corner to be better, I think with really understanding and fine tuning the setup already there’s still more to come.”

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton explained the team's approach to the Imola Grand Prix:

“Nothing changes for us. We approach the weekend exactly the same as we always have. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The Briton explained how Mercedes have overcome similar situations in the past, referring to their battles with Ferrari. The team will keep focusing on themselves, instead of worrying about problems that are out of their control.

“I think we’ve just got to keep our heads down and continue to do what we do.”

Mercedes temporarily fixed their rear instability problems in Bahrain. However, Imola will be a litmus test to see if the problem has been permanently rectified. To optimize their current package for maximum performance, Mercedes will have to be error-free throughout the weekend. The team will also need a flawless tire strategy and pit stops to smoothen the equilibrium in their fight with Red Bull.