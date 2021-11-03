2021 Mexican Grand Prix Team Preview: Alpine F1

Heading into the 18th round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, the Alpine F1 team reflected on their performance so far and their expectations for the Mexican Grand Prix. Their two drivers, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, and Executive Director Marcin Budkowski shed light on the challenges at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

With a double retirement at the US GP, Alpine is looking forward to the Mexican GP weekend with the hope of redeeming some points. Although the high-altitude circuit poses its own challenges, the team expects their package to work effectively around the 4.304km circuit.

Alpine F1 team previews 2021 Mexican Grand Prix weekend

Speaking during the team preview, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon said:

“It’s always cool to visit Mexico City as it’s quite an electric place. There’s a nice buzz there when Formula 1 visits and we haven’t been there for a couple of years so I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be special this year.”

Between the races, the French driver said he felt rejuvenated after enjoying a week’s break:

“In between Austin and here, I spent a little bit of time on holiday in Mexico and it’s a great place. After a short rest, I’m feeling fresh and ready to take on this weekend.”

Esteban Ocon of Alpine F1 Team talks in the Drivers Press Conference ahead of the 2021 USGP. (Photo by Mark Sutton - Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking of the challenges faced at the Mexican circuit, Ocon said:

“The circuit is a good one to race at. It’s pretty tough for a number of reasons but mainly because of the high altitude, which affects the power unit and finding a good set-up. Actually, the cars are set to high downforce, but it feels like it’s low downforce because of the conditions.”

While Ocon explained the tricky circuit, senior Alpine driver Fernando Alonso expressed his excitement about driving through the vibrant atmosphere in the Mexican grandstands, saying:

“We go to another race where the atmosphere is great, and the stadium section of the track is like no other on the calendar. I love football and it reminds me a lot of a football stadium when you are in that final sector.”

Describing the circuit, the double world champion said:

“It’s another fun track where there are good overtaking opportunities and a very long straight.”

Fernando Alonso of Alpine F1 Team walks in the Paddock before the2021 USGPin Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Commenting on the high temperatures and thin air prevalent at the Mexico GP, Alonso said:

"It’s usually a hot race and the altitude is high, so it puts huge stresses on us and the car.”

Although the race has been warmer in the past, this year’s weather is forecast to be partly cloudy. Both Alpine drivers, however, will have to try their best to avoid retirement, due to the low air density that hampers the cars' cooling systems.

Marcin Budkowski, Executive Director of Alpine F1 Team talks in a Team Principals Press Conference . (Photo by XPB - Pool/Getty Images)

Highlighting the challenges of low air density, Executive Director of Alpine, Marcin Budkowski explained:

"Mexico, with its high altitude, poses a unique challenge. The air is thinner at 2,000m above sea level and that impacts the aerodynamics and engine behaviour.”

The Alpine team boss further explained the setup required over the weekend, saying:

“Racing in Mexico is certainly atypical as the cars run a Monaco-level wing that generates a Monza level of downforce, making the car feel light and low grip.”

Explaining the challenges to the engines at the circuit, Budkowski said:

“It’s a challenge to cool the engine and brakes as well and teams tend to run their maximum cooling packages at normal ambient temperatures.”

Reflecting on the triple header and the remaining races, Budkowski said:

“This is the beginning of an unusual combination of races which take us from Central and South America through to the Middle East. Although exciting, it will be tough on the team and pose stringent logistical challenges.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Reviewing their past engine failures at this circuit, Alpine will have to avoid another retirement in the race. They are currently placed fifth in the constructors’ championship with a total of 104 points but are trailed closely by Alpha Tauri, who are 10 points behind them.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee