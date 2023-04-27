2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP to feature a shortened DRS zone

The 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP at the Baku International Circuit will have a shortened DRS zone on its pit straight.

The start-finish straight in Baku is one of the biggest in the sport, almost two kilometers in distance. It creates loads of opportunities for the chasing car to close the gap and makes the DRS even more powerful.

As per Motorsport.com, the race director's circuit map for the 2023 Azerbaijan GP confirms that the second of the two DRS activation points has now been pushed back by 100 meters to 447 meters after Turn 20, reducing the distance that the system can be used on the main straight.

Meanwhile, the detection point at the Turn 20 apex, as well as the first DRS zone coming out of Turn 2, are unchanged. Former F1 MD Ross Brawn had suggested that the DRS zone was too powerful for the new cars last season. He said:

"The one thing we know is fans, and we know this because we don't like it, they don't like the 'go down the straight, pop the DRS, overtake, drive fast, pull a gap' all of that. In an ideal world, DRS is used just to get on the back of someone, so you can really have a decent attack."

"I think we shouldn't be afraid to reduce the DRS in places like Monza, because it does seem a bit 'you get on the back of them, press the button, overtake.' It's a bit ritualistic, isn't it? And so we shouldn't be afraid to reduce the use of DRS where it's clearly proving to be too powerful."

"If we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself: is it worth it?" - F1 world champion

F1 world champion Max Verstappen has stated that he does not see a point in adding more races to the calendar.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

“I think I always said that even if there won't be any more sprint races, if we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself: is it worth it? I do like racing. I do like winning. I know that, of course, there is the salary and everything, and you have a good life. But is it actually a good life?"

Max Verstappen has previously hinted that he might leave F1 if the calendar keeps expanding in the coming years.

