2023 F1 Hungary GP: Full starting grid for Sunday’s main race in Budapest

In a thrilling qualifying session at the Hungaroring circuit, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes secured a sublime pole position for the 2023 Hungary GP. The stage is now set for an intense battle in Sunday's main race.

The seven-time World Champion delivered a stunning last-lap performance, clocking a remarkable time of 1:16.609. He narrowly beat his closest rival, Max Verstappen of Red Bull, by a mere 0.003 seconds.

Following the Silverstone Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris has confirmed his team's improved performance, delivering an impressive showing in qualifying.

Norris secured the third spot on the starting grid, demonstrating his potential to challenge the dominance of Mercedes and Red Bull. His teammate, rookie Oscar Piastri secured the fourth spot.

The young Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu, representing Alfa Romeo, shone brightly in the qualifying session. He topped the timesheets in Q1 and continued his impressive form to secure a career-best fifth place on the grid. He managed to place his Alfa Romeo ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the Hungary GP qualifying.

Ferrari's fortunes were mixed in qualifying, with Leclerc managing to secure the sixth position. However, his teammate, Carlos Sainz, had a disappointing session and will begin the race from the 11th spot.

Former World Champion, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso secured eighth place on the grid. He finished ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Other notable names on the starting grid include Esteban Ocon of Alpine, and Daniel Ricciardo of AlphaTauri, starting from the 12th and 13th positions, respectively. Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, meanwhile, will start from 14th spot at the Hungary GP.

Pierre Gasly of Alpine will begin the race from the 15th spot. He will be followed by Alex Albon of Williams and Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri in the 16th and 17th positions, respectively.

At the back of the grid, it was a disappointing day for George Russell of Mercedes. He qualified in 18th place after showing strong performances in previous races.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen and Williams' Logan Sargeant will begin the Hungary GP from the 19th and 20th positions, respectively.

Starting order for Sunday's Hungary GP

#1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#3 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#4 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#5 Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

#6 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#7 Valtierri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

#8 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#9 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

#10 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

#11 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

#12 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

#13 Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

#14 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#15 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

#16 Alex Albon (Williams)

#17 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

#18 George Russell (Mercedes)

#19 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

#20 Logan Sargeant (Williams

Hungaroring has always been known for its challenging nature. Sunday's main race promises to deliver excitement and drama as the drivers fight for victory on this iconic circuit.