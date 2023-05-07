2023 F1 Miami GP parc ferme protocols revamped by the FIA after Esteban Ocon mishap in Baku

The 2023 F1 Miami GP parc ferme protocols have seen a revamp by the FIA after what happened with Esteban Ocon at Baku. When the Alpine driver pitted for a fresh set of tires on the last lap of the race at Baku, he shockingly encountered far civilians walking across the pitlane.

Ocon had to take avoiding action but the event came under major scrutiny as that could have resulted in something very serious. Noting what had happened in Baku, the 2023 F1 Miami GP will feature a protocol revamp. Mentioning the incident that had happened, the stewards noted:

"We walked through the relevant procedures and protocol with the FIA representatives in detail and required them to take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with the relevant stakeholders (including FOM, the teams, and the FIA) to ensure that this situation does not occur again."

They added:

"The FIA representatives expressed their regret at what happened and assured us that they would do so in time for the next event."

From the 2023 F1 Miami GP onwards, no one is permitted to move from their garages until after the last car has taken the chequered flag. The new protocol states:

"Team mechanics are not permitted to move from their garages to the parc ferme with cooling fans in anticipation of their cars stopping at the end of the race until after the last car has taken the chequered flag. Any other personnel or VIPs are not permitted to enter the pit lane until after the last car has taken the chequered flag."

It further added:

"Any infringement will result in the removal of passes from the team(s) in question from subsequent events, nd potential reporting of the infringing team(s) to the stewards."

The 2023 F1 Miami GP promises to be eventful with rain and a mixed-up grid on offer

The 2023 F1 Miami GP promises to be eventful with rain and possibly a mixed-up grid on offer. Max Verstappen is starting the race in P9, Lewis Hamilton is in P13 while Charles Leclerc is in P7.

To add to this, the possibility of rain making an intervention is something that is going to make things even more interesting. With so variables in play, the race could end up offering a few surprises. After a somewhat dull race in Baku, this race might be what the F1 season needs after all.

