2024 F1 Italian GP: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule, and more

The 2024 F1 Italian GP will be the second race after F1's summer break. The historic event will be held in Monza.

The first race after the summer break was the Dutch GP. McLaren's Lando Norris took pole position on Saturday, while home favorite Max Verstappen started from second. At the start of the race, Verstappen took the lead from Norris at Turn 1 itself. However, the faster McLaren MCL38 allowed the British driver to overtake the defending world champion.

After the overtake, Lando Norris kept pushing and created a massive lead, even after his pit stops. He won the Dutch GP with a massive time gap of 22 seconds to Max Verstappen.

Since Norris is second in the drivers' championship, the fight for the 2024 F1 drivers' championship has intensified drastically. The McLaren driver has 225 points after the Dutch GP, while Max Verstappen leads the table with 295 points.

Apart from Norris, other drivers like Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and even Lewis Hamilton have also put pressure on Verstappen and Red Bull in the first half of the season.

Coming to the upcoming Italian GP, here are all the details, including timings and where to watch the race sessions.

Everything to know about 2024 F1 Italian GP

Timing for all sessions

Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 F1 Italian GP:

Friday, August 30

Practice 1: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm GMT (12:30 to 1:30 pm BST) (5:00 to 6:00 pm IST)

Practice 2: 3 to 4 pm GMT (4 to 5 pm BST) (8:30 to 9:30 pm IST)

Saturday, August 31

Practice 3: 10:30 to 11:30 am GMT (11:30 am to 12:30 pm BST) (4 to 5 pm IST)

Qualifying: 2 to 3 pm GMT (3 to 4 pm BST) (7:30 to 8:30 pm IST)

Sunday, September 1

Italian GP: 1:00 pm GMT (2:00 pm BST) (6:30 pm IST)

To ensure they don't miss any action at Monza, F1 fans can adjust the given timings to their local time zones.

Where to watch the 2024 F1 Italian GP

After Lando Norris' dominant win in Zandvoort, there can be a lot of interest in F1 as the title battle brews. Hence, many fans would be tuning in for the Italian GP. The race at Monza will be broadcast in most countries on their local TV channels. Here is a list of some of the well-known broadcasters that will show most of the race sessions:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy - Sky Italia

Additionally, fans may find out which channel is airing the Italian GP by searching their local TV listings. It is important to note that certain broadcasters may only show Saturday's qualifying round and Sunday's Grand Prix.

If fans want to watch every single race session and more about the sport, they can subscribe to F1's official streaming service, F1 TV. The service includes loads of information about each driver's lap timings, a live course map, and exclusive on-board footage of every driver.

