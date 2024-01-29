2024 F1 Team Preview: Will Red Bull continue to dominate?

Red Bull is coming into the 2024 F1 season on the back of one of the most prolific years in the sport. The team won 21 of the 22 races and broke records that some of the better cars had been unable to.

With the help of Adrian Newey, the team has been able to nail the regulations perfectly. The power unit is not a deficit for the team anymore. The car is brilliant in a straight line and doesn't lose anything at the corners. Heading into the 2024 season, the team has just one major handicap.

The number of development hours available to Red Bull is much lower than what many of its competitors would have. With that being the case, could the team continue to hold the advantage? Would the law of diminishing returns start to play a role? These are some questions whose answers could have a role to play in how the season turns out for the team.

So what could we expect from the reigning champions in the 2024 F1 season? Let's try to answer this in our preview for the team.

2024 F1 Team Preview: Red Bull

Outlook for 2024

Before we look ahead to 2024, we need to look back at the form guide of 2023. Arguably the two races (other than Singapore) where Red Bull faced some sort of challenge were in Qatar and Austin. The unfortunate reality for the team's rivals is that this was achieved in a car that had not been worked on for a while.

The reality of the situation is that Red Bull has maximized its move to the new car as much as it could have and if that is the case, then a Max Verstappen win in Bahrain would not come as a surprise.

Where does it fit in the pecking order?

While it's safe to say that Red Bull should head the pecking order in 2024, could we expect a similar level of dominance as in 2023? There is a likelihood that it would not happen because the regulations have matured and teams such as Ferrari and Mercedes have had ample time to work on their cars with a better platform this time around.

Hence, would Red Bull be leading the way at the start of the season? Yes, they would. But is the chasing pack going to close down the gap to the front? Yes, we could see that happen.

It would be a massive surprise if Red Bull does end up winning all but one race in 2024 but with Max Verstappen behind the wheel and Adrian Newey in the setup, you cannot count them out.

Driver line-up dynamics

There's not much to comment on when it comes to potential or any kind of rivalry between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. However, one cannot deny the fact that there is a sword hanging on the Mexican's head this season and if he does not show enough on the track, he would get replaced.

If we look at Perez's track record in the team against Max Verstappen, it's hard for anyone to feel confident about his prospects of retaining his seat. Is it possible for him to lose his seat in the team and be replaced by someone for 2024? Yes, he could.