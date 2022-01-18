3 Drivers that could retire at the end of the F1 2022 season

The F1 2022 season features just a single rookie driver on the grid compared to three last seasons. However, last season the grid bid adieu to an icon in Kimi Raikkonen when he retired after the last race in Abu Dhabi.

The F1 grid has always been fluid on that front as drivers come and go often. However, this season, we might see three drivers racing for the last time as they head towards the twilight of their careers. In this piece, we'll have a look at the drivers who could be racing for the last time in F1 this season.

Drivers that could retire from F1 at the end of the season

#1 Fernando Alonso

Picking Fernando Alonso as one of the drivers who could be retiring from F1 is not a knock on the driver. It's more a reflection of the situation Alonso finds himself in at Alpine. At 40 years old, Alonso knows he doesn't have too many years left and he gambled on a two-year contract with Alpine in 2020 keeping that in mind.

However, Alpine as a team has not shown too many positive signs when it comes to its prospects of fighting for the title soon. Fernando Alonso is not going to stick around if the Alpine's 2022 challenger is capable enough of only competing in midfield. He could find himself losing interest yet again, and this time retiring from the sport for good.

#2 Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1 @F1



#F1 BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel signs for Aston Martin for 2021 and beyond BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel signs for Aston Martin for 2021 and beyond #F1 https://t.co/z2ZmvVxNmE

Sebastian Vettel's contract expires at the end of the F1 2022 season. He had a competitive first season with Aston Martin and was able to pick up a podium as well at Baku. However, if you compare it to the level of performance we are all accustomed to watching from Sebastian Vettel, it's fair to say that he was not as good as expected.

With better prospects like Pierre Gasly also available for the 2022 season, there is a possibility that the Aston Martin senior management will go for fresher blood. It might see Vettel bid adieu to the game.

#3 Lewis Hamilton

The George Russell-Lewis Hamilton partnership could lead to fireworks at Mercedes

The third and arguably most contentious pick on this list would be Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver has a contract for the next two years. However, the dynamics at the German outfit will see a change this season with George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton in the team.

That's not all. With Lewis Hamilton still disturbed by what happened at the Abu Dhabi GP, it doesn't bode well for his preparations for the 2022 season.

If George Russell can beat Lewis Hamilton consistently during the season then the German team will gyrate towards the young driver and distance itself from Hamilton.

Hamilton, on the other hand, at 37 years old with seven multiple titles to his name will not be accept the idea of playing a supporting role to Russell. He might retire from the sport as the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1 at the end of 2022.

