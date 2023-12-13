3 F1 drivers who would be happy the 2023 season came to an end

The 2023 F1 season was supposed to have 24 races. However, the number was cut down to 22 as both Imola and Shanghai were canceled owing to multiple reasons.

The season was still long as drivers and the team members were starting to feel it when it all came to an end. Hence, when we talk about 'drivers' who were happy that the season came to an end, we could be talking about anyone. Having said that, we're not touching on the fatigue factor in this piece but the form the drivers were in.

Often we've seen drivers struggle during a season and hit a lean patch. Sometimes the best thing to do when this happens is to leave for a while, and let your mind rejuvenate itself before you get back.

On the 2023 F1 grid, multiple drivers would have heaved a sigh of relief when the chequered flag fell in the Abu Dhabi GP, many drivers would be happy to close this chapter and move to another one. Who are they? Let's take a look.

#3 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas F1)

By the end of the season, if there was one thing that became abundantly clear, it was that Nico Hulkenberg was almost losing patience with the car he was driving. The German had spent the 2023 F1 season rebuilding a reputation on his return to the sport after almost three years.

A reputation that categorized him as a strong midfield contender who completely dominated Kevin Magnussen in the same team. Having said that, one could only do so much with the Haas that has just no race pace whatsoever.

Every race continued to follow the same pattern for Hulkenberg as he would drag his Haas to a top 10 qualifying position but then would drop down the order on Sunday.

Frustration grew when the much-touted upgrade from Haas failed spectacularly in Austin. So much so that Hulkenberg with the old spec car was beating his teammate on the new spec.

By the end of the season, Hulkenberg was vocal about the lack of improvements at Haas and his frustration was palpable.

The German driver will be hoping to use the F1 break and the winter to reset himself before he gets back on the horse again in February.

#2 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

If you spend almost half a season with a sword hanging over your head then it's not pleasant. Sergio Perez had this experience just before the F1 summer break when out of the blue, Daniel Ricciardo became the talking point of the paddock and returned as an AlphaTauri driver.

From that point onwards, Perez was under pressure and the situation only got worse when Ricciardo put together a brilliant drive in Mexico and scored points. By the end of the season, questions about Perez continued to intensify as he was under threat of losing P2 in the championship from Lewis Hamilton.

In the end, even though both P2 for the championship was secured and so was his F1 future, Perez still looked a bit uneasy with the Red Bull car and did admit at the end of the season that he wasn't comfortable with it.

When the chequered flag fell on the last F1 race of the season, Perez would have heaved a sigh of relief as the Mexican looked forward to starting the 2024 F1 season with a fresh coat of paint.

#1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

If there was one driver who was waving the white flag more than anybody else at the end of the season, it was Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver did not hide his frustration with the car even one bit in the last F1 race of the season nor did his relief that he wouldn't have to drive that car ever again.

The 2023 F1 season had been a rollercoaster ride as a Mercedes driver for both Hamilton and George Russell. It was a rarity when both drivers were completely dialed in and completely able to extract the most from the car. More often than not, it was only one of the two who had a good one as the other one struggled.

By the last race of the season and the kind of stinker that Hamilton had, it's hard to deny that the seven-time champion was just happy that the season came to an end.