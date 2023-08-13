3 Lewis Hamilton records that Max Verstappen has broken/is about to break 

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are true stalwarts in F1 at the moment. It could arguably be said that in 2021, Verstappen took the baton from Hamilton and since then, has dominated the track.

From 2014-20, it was the Mercedes-dominant era and Hamilton dominated the sport. During that time, the Brit broke many records that would have been considered unbreakable at the time.

Since the 2021 F1 title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the balance of power has shifted from Mercedes to Red Bull. Since the end of that season, Verstappen has taken over and is starting to script his own career in a way that would be remembered fondly by historians.

On his way, the young Dutch driver has already broken a few of the records set by Lewis Hamilton and is on the verge of breaking a few more. While Verstappen has been quite vocal about his view on records as he admits he does not really set sights on them, these records do put him in an esteemed company nonetheless.

In this copy, we will take a look at some of the more prominent Lewis Hamilton records that Max Verstappen has already broken and others that he might be on his way to breaking. So without further ado, let's get straight to it.

Lewis Hamilton's records already broken/about to be broken by Max Verstappen

#1 Most points scored in a season

Lewis Hamilton secured the record for the most points scored in a season in 2019 when he clinched the world title with 413 points to his name. That was one of the last seasons where Mercedes had been able to still hold a level of superiority over the rest of the field. It was a very impressive season for Hamilton as well as he continued to fend off challenges from different quarters in every race.

In one race he had the challenge from Charles Leclerc and in the other, it was Max Verstappen. Overall, he compiled an all-time great season and ended up securing the most points across a championship.

In 2022, Max Verstappen saw the benchmark and completely decimated it by not just beating the 413-point mark but going far beyond that. In a season that started on a rough note with two DNFs in the first three races, Verstappen bounced back, overturned a more than 40 points deficit, and won the title.

At the same time, he ended up demolishing Hamilton's record for the most points with a total of 454 points to his credit by the time the season came to a close.

#2 Most podium finishes in a season

Surprisingly Max Verstappen did not even have to wait until 2022 to break this record as he did it in 2021 already. The 2021 F1 season featured a battle between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, with both of them having cars capable enough of finishing at the top.

At the time Hamilton held the record for the most podiums in a season (alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher) with 17 podiums to his name in 2015, 2018, and 2019. in the 2021 F1 season, Verstappen went one better and got 18 podiums in the season to beat the Brit's record.

#3 Highest average points per race started

Moving on from the records that Max Verstappen has broken to the one he seems destined to break is the highest average points scored per race. At the time of writing, Lewis Hamilton has 4553.5 points in 322 races, which comes down to an average of 14.14 points per race. Max Verstappen on the other hand is at 2325.5 points in 175 races, which averages 13.29 points per race.

For Lewis Hamilton to even keep his average he needs to be on the podium in every race. Verstappen, on the other hand, has finished either first or second in races this season and rapidly increased his average.

Unless something changes drastically in F1 (which rarely happens), we're looking at a crossover point where Verstappen will eclipse Lewis Hamilton's record and have the best average points per race numbers in F1.