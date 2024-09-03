3 Max Verstappen records Kimi Antonelli could break in his rookie season

Kimi Antonelli will be one of the youngest drivers to enter F1. He will start his journey in the sport with Mercedes in 2025, alongside George Russell.

The 18-year-old could break some records set by three-time defending world champion Max Verstappen when he first started off in F1 in 2016. Here are some Verstappen records Antonelli could break in his debut F1 season in 2025.

Three Max Verstappen records Kimi Antonelli could break in 2025

#1 Youngest F1 race winner

In 2016, Max Verstappen won his first F1 race with Red Bull Racing at the Spanish GP. It was also his first race with the team after he was promoted from Toro Rosso and replaced Daniil Kvyat. At the time, Verstappen was 18 years and 226 days old as he became the youngest F1 race winner.

This record could be broken by Kimi Antonelli, as he will be 18 years and 203 days old when he will debut in F1 in the 2025 season opener in Australia. The Italian will have roughly three races to break Verstappen's record.

#2 Youngest F1 driver to lead a race lap

In the same 2016 F1 Spanish GP, Max Verstappen became the youngest driver to lead a race lap.

After the colossal crash between Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo led the race for a few laps, after which Max Verstappen took over the lead in an F1 race for the first time.

This record could be broken by Kimi Antonelli, as he will be driving with Mercedes, who are considered one of the top teams in the sport. If the Silver Arrows continue to push forward and get back into title contention, there's a strong chance that Antonelli could lead a race before hitting the 18-year and 226-day mark.

#3 Youngest driver to stand on an F1 podium

The 2016 Spanish GP was a monumental race for Max Verstappen, as he not only led his first laps but also won the race and stood on his first F1 podium.

His first podium finish was a race victory, which not a lot of drivers achieve. With that, he also became the youngest F1 driver to stand on a podium.

When Kimi Antonelli arrives in F1 in 2025, he will have a few races to achieve this feat. As mentioned above, Mercedes could be strong enough to secure a podium or two in the first few races, which should give Antonelli the chance to break this Verstappen record.

