Before the 2025 F1 season has even begun, rumors about Max Verstappen's future have already started making rounds. The Dutch driver was recently rumored to have been targeted by Aston Martin with what was a billion-dollar contract. The rumor did gain traction to a certain extent, but as the car launches get closer, it has taken a back seat.

Ad

Verstappen's relationship with Red Bull is on shaky grounds at the moment, as a lot would depend on the kind of car the team builds in 2025. The driver has been quite explicit in stating that his association with the team is entirely dependent on Helmut Marko's presence in the team.

If the Austrian is not part of the squad, the Dutch driver would not think twice before making a move. One of the teams whose name is now getting more and more linked with Verstappen for a potential future is Aston Martin. The team owner, Lawrence Stroll, has put a lot of resources in place, and quite a few key personnel are now part of the squad.

Ad

Trending

Most notably, Adrian Newey is now going to be a key member of the team. With that being said, Max Verstappen being an Aston Martin in 2026 is nothing more than a pipe dream; here's why.

#1 Aston Martin is yet to show a 'proof of concept'

Max Verstappen has been quite clear when it comes to his requirements for joining an F1 team. He just wants to be a part of the team that has the fastest car on the grid. If tomorrow Haas builds a car that's the fastest in F1, Verstappen would be driving for them.

Ad

Aston Martin has been putting the pieces together in the last few seasons. It has a state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone, there's Mike Elliot, Adrian Newey, Honda, and Enrico Cardille all under one roof. Once this team is able to put the pieces together, it will be unbeatable.

For now, though, it hasn't. Every moving piece is yet to be aligned in the same direction and firing on all cylinders. When it does, Aston Martin would be hard to beat, but would that be the case in 2026? Or would it need a few more years? The fact of the matter is that we just don't have the answer to that question for now.

Ad

#2 Committing to any team for 2026 is a big gamble

The 2026 F1 season would cause a seismic shift in the sport. We're looking at a brand new regulations. We're looking at Cadillac and Audi making their way to the sport. We're also looking at a very different-looking formula from a technical point as well.

When such a big change takes place, more often than not, we're looking at a change in the pecking order with some teams getting a head start over others. This is precisely why a lot of drivers have their contracts expiring at the end of 2026, because by then they would have a clear idea of what the F1 pecking order would be.

Ad

When we talk about Max Verstappen, we don't view him as someone who's impulsive. The Dutch driver is very calculative in the way he approaches the sport. If he wants to make a commitment to any team on the F1 grid, he would wait for the 2026 season and see how the pecking order is before taking a call.

#3 Max Verstappen has a sense of loyalty towards Red Bull

Finally, the most important bit about Max Verstappen that has come out in a few interviews since he won his 4th title was the sense of gratitude he has for Red Bull. Yes, the Dutch driver can be a bit blunt and practical when it comes to making career choices, but at the same time, he's alluded to the fact that he's well aware of the contribution that the Austrian brand has made to his F1 career.

If Red Bull does stumble in 2025 and does not have a car capable of fighting for the title, then it would be the first time since 2020 that this has happened. Jumping ship at the first sight of a stumble is not the best look or the best strategy either, and we could potentially see Verstappen give the team another season in 2026 to see if it can get back on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback