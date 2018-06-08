Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: 3 Reasons Why Charles Leclerc Impressed in His Rookie F1 Season

Tanya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 21:24 IST
115

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Previews
Leclerc has been impressive in his debut season

Charles Leclerc has enthralled one and all in just his first Formula One season. It had always seemed a given that the 20-year-old would attain a seat in the pinnacle of motorsport based on his single-seater credentials.

He has not just conquered the GP3 championship in 2016 and the F2 championship in 2017, but he has been a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) since 2016.

The Monégasque driver got a taste of driving a kart for the first time when he wasn’t even five years old. This is perhaps why, despite his young age, he has experience of winning junior formulae along with four FP1 practice sessions with Haas and Sauber apiece under his belt.

He has lived up to his hype, by putting on a good show in the six Grand Prix he has competed in so far.

It is not every day that a rookie gets praised by, not one but two, four-time world champions. While Sebastian Vettel claimed that the hype around Leclerc was justified, Lewis Hamilton was quick to praise the Sauber driver as talented. Let’s have a look at the top three reasons why Charles has impressed in his first Formula One season:-

#1 Sixth-place finish in the Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc at the Azerbaijan GP
Charles Leclerc became the second driver from Monaco to score points in F1

During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Leclerc became the second driver from Monaco to score points in Formula One.

He finished sixth, in a car which has failed to consistently finish in the top ten in recent years. He has qualified 14th during the weekend, making Q2 for the first time in his career.

The race started off chaotic, continuing the trend from last year, and all the 20-year-old had to do was stay calm and out of trouble.

After a flurry of pit stops, he managed to overtake Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz to ensure a strong points-scoring finish for his team.

While the cameras were focused on the front runners and the mayhem, Charles quickly swept up whatever was on offer and made a strong case for himself.

While Sauber finished their 2017 season at the bottom of the group with five championship points, they have already surpassed it by accumulating 11 points after only six races. The Monégasque driver is responsible for nine of those points.


Sauber-Renault F1 Marcus Ericsson Charles Leclerc
