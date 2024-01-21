3 times Red Bull took part in pre-season testing with camouflage livery

The Red Bull F1 team have never been shy of experimenting with their liveries over the years as was perfectly demonstrated in the 2023 season.

The team have been going through one of their most successful periods in the sport since debuting in 2005. They struggled to catch up with the mighty Mercedes at the beginning of the turbo hybrid era, failing to win even a single championship from 2014 to 2020. They bounced back remarkably, winning the driver's title in 2021 and have been winning everything since.

They have often run themed liveries in recent years, such as the all-white in Turkey 2020 and the three special US liveries in three races in the country last year. But they have not yet run their iconic camouflage livery for the entire season despite rave reviews each time.

Here are 3 instances Red Bull took part in pre-season testing with camouflage livery:

#1 RB11 Red Bull

They first donned the black and white camouflage in the pre-season testing ahead of the 2015 season. Speaking with Autosport about the design, team boss Christain Horner said:

"Dietrich [Mateschitz] liked it when he saw it. I think it epitomizes Red Bull: that we are not afraid to do things a bit differently. So to run in a different livery, and see a Red Bull in a different livery, is quite striking.

"It also makes it quite difficult to get detailed photographs of the car at the time of the year when we are all trying to be as secretive as we possibly can."

He also added that the design was inspired by Sebastian Vettel's helmet from the 2013 Italian GP, adding:

"That was quite fun, and we thought it would be interesting to extend that concept to the whole car,"

#2 RB14 Red Bull

The team again rocked up with the camo livery in 2018 pre-season testing with a blue-white combination which looked stunning while getting clicked under the winter sun in Barcelona.

There were some indications that the Austrian team might finally run with a camo livery but those reports were quashed when the team went back to their roots.

#3 RB15

The fans were once again left salivating at the camo livery from the team with a blue and red combination on the car in the 2019 pre-season testing.

But this time the fans were not falling for the stick as they knew the team would run with their original colors in the 2019 season.