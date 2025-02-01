3 youngest drivers at the 2025 F1 season

When the foundation of F1 was laid, the average age of the grid was 35, with the oldest driver being 53 years old. Since then, there has been a stark change in this statistic as the average age has dropped year-on-year and will be just 27.28 years at the beginning of the season in Melbourne.

With a hoard of rookies joining the F1 grid, fans have been intrigued by how the younger challengers will pan out in the fast-paced racing world. These are the three youngest drivers on the 2025 grid.

#3 Gabriel Bortoleto

The 20-year-old is the third youngest driver on the grid and has the hopes of Brazil behind him. He is the fourth driver in history to have won the F3 and F2 consecutively joining an elite list of talents including Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc.

Gabirel Bortoleto at the FIA Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Gabriel Bortoleto was a McLaren development driver but seeing how no vacancy would pop up soon at Woking, the British team allowed the Brazillian to join Sauber for the 2025 season.

The Hinwill-based team will soon metamorphose into Audi in 2026, which could be a game-changer for Bortoleto in the F1 sphere. He will race with number #5 in the 2025 season.

#2 Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman or Ollie Bearman as he is more commonly known, will race for Haas in the 2025 season. The 19-year-old is the second-youngest driver on the 2025 grid and has already participated in the previous F1 season.

Oliver Bearman at the Formula 2 Championship - Round 13 Lusail - Sprint Race - Source: Getty

Bearman had subbed in for an ill Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian GP last year. He scored six points on his debut and broke a two-decade-old record by becoming the first British driver since Eddie Irvine in 1999 to have driven for the Scuderia, a record people reckoned that Lewis Hamilton's arrival would have broken.

Bearman also made two more race starts with Haas later in the year and further scored a point in Azerbaijan. Bearman will work alongside Esteban Ocon on the American team and will race with the number #87.

#1 Kimi Antonelli

The youngest driver on the grid this year will be Kimi Antonelli. He will be 18 years, 6 months, and 9 days on his Grand Prix debut in Melbourne, becoming the third-youngest driver to have raced in F1 in records behind Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen.

Kimi Antonelli at the F1 Abu Dhabi Testing 2024 - Source: Getty

The majority of the eyes in the paddock will be lined up on Antonelli due to the highly contested seat he will be filling. The 18-year-old will race with Mercedes for the 2025 season with number #12.

