3x F1 champion and legend fears having dementia, 7 years after his wife’s diagnosis

F1 legend, Sir Jackie Stewart, who recently turned 84, revealed that he fears having dementia. His wife was diagnosed with the same seven years ago, and he mentioned that he has been facing similar symptoms recently.

Stewart suffered from a stroke earlier this year and is very adamant about the thought that he would soon be diagnosed with the disease. Daily Mail quoted him as saying:

"I could easily have it. I’ve got all the makings of it. I’m forgetting people’s names and I’m not as sharp as I was."

"If I have it, I have it. I’m still fully operational. But I probably will get it. Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK."

The three-time F1 world champion revealed that he was devastated when his wife was diagnosed with dementia seven years back.

Dementia is related to the loss of memory and reasoning, and there has been no cure found for the same. It is one of the leading causes of death in the UK. The F1 legend stated that when he learned from the doctors that his wife's dementia cannot be cured, he was devastated.

"I knew nothing about dementia before Helen was diagnosed. And when I asked them, 'When can we get something done about it?' and they said, 'I’m sorry Jackie, we don’t have a cure for it', that was just devastating."

Looking back at Jackie Stewart's legendary F1 career

Sir Jackie Stewart has had an amazing run in his F1 career, marking a total of 100 race entries, of which he failed to start one of them. He raced in a total of 99 races, and won 27 of them, winning over 27% of the races in his career.

He won the F1 drivers' world championship thrice, in 1969, 1971, and 1973. Two of his championship-winning seasons were with Tyrrell, while his first one came with a privateer, Matra.

He raced in nine Formula 1 seasons and had a total of 359 points (the point distribution was different in that era).

His driving inspired many drivers and is regarded as one of the best Formula 1 drivers in the history of the sport. Winning three world championships back in the era when he raced was very precious. It was one of the highest achievements for any driver, given the length of a season and the points table.