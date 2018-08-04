Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Ricciardo's Renault move is good for F1

Dev Tyagi
Top 5 / Top 10
539   //    04 Aug 2018, 14:47 IST

Breaking the monotony of mid-season lull, here comes a news that's got everyone talking and rather surprised. Just when the Formula 1 caravan was busy discussing driver performances up until 12 Grands Prix so far, Daniel Ricciardo has given everyone a new talking point. Just how many of us would've predicted a move to Renault?

In a sport so often dominated by the likes of Hamilton and Vettel, Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo is an equalizer of sorts. He unites attention, instead of dividing it.

You don't feel a grudge against this guy; you'd happily take a race win by Daniel Ricciardo any day. Isn't it?

So what are the 5 ways in which Daniel Ricciardo's move to Renault is good for the sport?

#1 No more does Ricciardo have to worry about the Honda predicament

Daniel Ricciardo is amongst the fastest on the grid

Back in 2016 and 2017, the McLaren was among the least drivable cars on the track. It didn't make for a very encouraging spectacle to spot Fernando Alonso, usually a frontrunner at the grid, right at the back, fighting with the backmarkers competing for scraps.

There was little doubt that Ricciardo- who would've had to drive a Honda-powered car next year had he chosen to stay back- was noting the developments. The last time the McLaren and Honda partnership soared to great heights was in 1988-91, when the alliance resulted in 4 consecutive constructor's championships.

But the contemporary era was replete with mechanical DNFs for the Honda-powered McLaren. With Red Bull forming a new alliance with the Japanese engine suppliers, Ricciardo may not have been the happiest man around.

Moreover, there were concerns about what might have happened had Ricciardo driven with the said engine supplier for 2019?

Thankfully, the Australian driver will no longer have to withstand the 'what might' for 2019 as he'll be driving a Renault-powered machine for the next season. But, whether that resolves the performance issues, we are yet to know.



